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PFM ranking doesn’t imply least-compliant institutions are corrupt — Dr. Tutu Boahene

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines PFM ranking doesn’t imply least-compliant institutions are corrupt — Dr. Tutu Boahene
TUE, 24 MAR 2026

A Political Marketing Consultant and lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, Dr. Bernard Tutu Boahene, has stated that institutions ranked low on the Public Financial Management (PFM) Compliance League Table should not be automatically considered corrupt.

His comments follow the release of the league table by the Ministry of Finance on Monday, March 23, ranking ministries, departments and agencies based on their level of compliance with financial management regulations.

The rankings categorised institutions into highly compliant, compliant, moderately compliant and least compliant, with several key state agencies falling into the lower tiers.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, March 24, Dr Boahene clarified that the ranking is based on administrative and procedural factors, not corruption.

“The Public Financial Management (PFM) Compliance League Table did not imply that the least-ranked institutions are corrupt,” he stated.

He explained that the assessment focuses on issues such as administrative lapses, compliance gaps, internal control weaknesses and delays in document submission.

“It actually signifies four key things… administrative losses, compliance gaps, internal control weaknesses, and the inability of some of these institutions to submit their documents on time,” he explained.

Dr Boahene added that while some of these factors may have indirect links to corruption, the framework is primarily designed to identify weaknesses and improve accountability rather than label institutions as corrupt.

He noted that the rankings provide an opportunity for institutions to address deficiencies and strengthen financial management systems across the public sector.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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