Jomoro MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey supports Muslim community with infrastructure & food aid

In a significant gesture of solidarity and communal support, the Deputy Transport Minister and Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has fulfilled a major developmental promise to the Muslim community within her constituency.

The gesture coincides with the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, a period defined by sacrifice and spiritual renewal.

The MP visited the community to deliver 100 bags of cement for the completion of a local nursery facility.

The donation of the cement was a direct response to a previous pledge made by the MP to support the community's educational infrastructure.

By facilitating the completion of the nursery, the initiative aims to provide a conducive learning environment for the youngest members of the Jomoro constituency.

"I was honoured to fulfill my promise of donating 100 bags of cement to the Muslim community in support of the completion of the nursery facility," Madam Affo-Toffey stated during the presentation.

"I remain committed to our collective progress and well-being."

Beyond infrastructure, the MP also provided substantial food supplies to support families and foster national cohesion.

The comprehensive donation package included 100 bags of rice, 100 boxes of cooking oil, 25 boxes of tinned tomatoes, and 25 boxes of mackerel.

The items were received by the Jomoro Municipal Chief Imam, Alhaji Jallo, who expressed gratitude on behalf of the community for the MP’s consistent support and presence.

The MP emphasized that these gestures are rooted in the spirit of solidarity that binds the nation together.

By supporting the Muslim community during this significant spiritual milestone, she highlighted the importance of unity across different faiths and backgrounds to drive regional development.

Madam Affo-Toffey expressed her deep appreciation for the continued support of the Muslim community, reaffirming her dedication to serving all constituents and ensuring that no group is left behind in the quest for progress.