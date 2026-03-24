From El-Wak to Agribusiness: Rethinking Youth Employment in Ghana

From El-Wak Stadium chaos to AI testing, Ghana’s Immigration Service recruitment saga exposes youth unemployment, political favoritism, and exploitation. But the real solution may lie beyond government jobs—in agribusiness, poultry, and entrepreneurship.

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) recruitment saga between 2017 and 2026 is not just about jobs—it is about fairness, governance, and the future of our youth. Tens of thousands of applicants chasing a handful of slots, millions of cedis collected in application fees, and allegations of favoritism have turned recruitment into a national controversy. This is a wake-up call for Ghana to rethink how we create opportunities.

The Numbers Tell the Story



2018 – El-Wak Stadium Crisis : 500 slots advertised, 84,000 applicants, each paying GHS 50. Over 15,000 crowded El-Wak Stadium for screening.

: 500 slots advertised, 84,000 applicants, each paying GHS 50. Over 15,000 crowded El-Wak Stadium for screening. 2019–2020 – Secret Recruitment Allegations: Minority accused government of clandestine hiring of party “footsoldiers.” GIS denied, citing backlog processing.

Minority accused government of clandestine hiring of party “footsoldiers.” GIS denied, citing backlog processing. 2024–2025 – Late-Term Recruitment: Announced before elections; probe removed 730 recruits who failed requirements.

Announced before elections; probe removed 730 recruits who failed requirements. Recruitment Scams : Fraudsters demanded GHS 2,000–10,000 for “protocol slots.” GIS issued repeated warnings.

: Fraudsters demanded GHS 2,000–10,000 for “protocol slots.” GIS issued repeated warnings. 2026 – AI-Proctored Mass Recruitment: Over 500,000 applicants across security agencies. Minority demanded refunds for unsuccessful applicants.

These figures reveal the desperation of Ghana’s youth and the flaws in our recruitment system.

What Must Change

Transparency First

Recruitment must be fully advertised, monitored, and insulated from partisan politics. Independent oversight committees should ensure fairness.

Financial Fairness

Application fees generate millions, yet fewer than 1% succeed. Refunds for unsuccessful candidates—or subsidized/free applications for vulnerable groups—would restore trust.

Anti-Scam Measures

Fraudsters thrive on desperation. Stronger cyber-policing and public education campaigns are essential to protect applicants.

Merit Over Patronage

Strict adherence to entry requirements must be enforced. Political interference in recruitment undermines morale and credibility.

Technology With Accountability

AI testing is a step forward, but fairness must be guaranteed. Technology should enhance transparency, not mask exploitation.

Beyond Government Jobs: A Call to the Youth

The queues at El-Wak and the scramble for “protocol slots” prove one thing: government jobs cannot absorb everyone. Ghana’s youth must broaden their horizons.

Agriculture : Crop farming, horticulture, and agro-processing can feed the nation and create wealth.

: Crop farming, horticulture, and agro-processing can feed the nation and create wealth. Animal Husbandry : Goat, sheep, and cattle rearing offer steady income and market demand.

: Goat, sheep, and cattle rearing offer steady income and market demand. Poultry Farming: Egg and broiler production can supply both local and export markets.

Egg and broiler production can supply both local and export markets. Entrepreneurship: Small-scale businesses in technology, crafts, and services are vital for innovation.

Agribusiness is not just survival—it is opportunity. With Ghana’s fertile land and growing demand for food, farming is a goldmine waiting to be tapped.

Building Prosperity Through the 24-Hour Economy

The GIS recruitment saga is a mirror of Ghana’s employment crisis. It shows the desperation of our youth, the flaws in our systems, and the dangers of politicizing opportunities. But it also offers a chance to rethink our approach.

The proposed 24-Hour Economy agenda—which encourages round-the-clock productivity across sectors—can be a game-changer. By extending operational hours in agriculture, logistics, manufacturing, and retail, it opens up new shifts, new markets, and new jobs. For agribusiness, it means:

Night-time harvesting and processing for export deadlines.

Cold chain logistics running 24/7 to preserve produce.

Digital marketplaces operating continuously for farmers and artisans.

Expanded poultry and animal farming cycles with automated feeding and monitoring.

This model doesn’t just create jobs—it multiplies them. It rewards innovation, supports self-employment, and decentralizes opportunity beyond Accra.

Ghana must build a recruitment system that is transparent, fair, and accountable. At the same time, our youth must embrace agribusiness, poultry, animal farming, and entrepreneurship as pathways to prosperity.

The future of Ghana will not be built by queues at El-Wak Stadium, but by young people who turn their energy into innovation, farming, and enterprise—powered by a 24-Hour Economy that never sleeps.

Provocative Teaser

When 500,000 youth chase a few thousand slots, is recruitment hope or exploitation? Ghana’s Immigration Service saga exposes the cracks in our system—and why it’s time to demand transparency, fairness, and accountability.

Inspirational Teaser

From El-Wak Stadium chaos to AI testing, Ghana’s recruitment story is a wake-up call. The future won’t be built on queues for government jobs, but on youth turning to agribusiness, poultry, and entrepreneurship.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie‑Nungua

[email protected]