Competitive tendering could’ve delayed Big Push projects beyond 2028 — Sammy Gyamfi

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, has defended the government’s decision to use sole-sourced contracts for major road projects under the Big Push agenda, citing urgency and legal backing.

His response follows a report by The Fourth Estate which alleged that the Ministry of Roads and Highways awarded 81 sole-sourced contracts within seven months, valued at over GH¢73 billion.

The report, published on Tuesday, March 24, criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for resorting to sole sourcing despite previously condemning the practice while in opposition.

However, reacting in a social media post on the same day, Sammy Gyamfi said the party’s position has always been against the abuse of sole sourcing, not the method itself.

“Resorting to the National Competitive Tendering process for the award of these critical road projects would have taken another couple months before the projects could even commence. This could have delayed the completion of most of the projects beyond 2028,” he stated.

He explained that preparatory processes alone, including surveying, design and costing, took about seven months, making further delays through competitive tendering impractical given the condition of roads across the country.

The NDC National Communications Officer also stressed that the use of sole sourcing is backed by law under Section 40 of the Public Procurement Act, provided there is justification and approval from the Public Procurement Authority.

“Section 40 of the Public Procurement Law provides for Single Source procurement method on grounds of urgency… Thus, sole sourcing is lawful. The unjustified use and abuse of sole sourcing is what President Mahama and the NDC have condemned,” he noted.

He added that all contracts under the Big Push programme received prior approval from the Public Procurement Authority and were subjected to value-for-money audits, insisting there is no evidence of inflated costs.

According to him, several of the projects cited were inherited from the previous administration and were not newly awarded, accusing the investigative outlet of misrepresenting the facts.