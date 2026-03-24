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Patients treated on floors at KBTH, residents rubbish management’s AI claims

  Tue, 24 Mar 2026
Health Patients treated on floors at KBTH, residents rubbish management’s AI claims
TUE, 24 MAR 2026

Emergency Medicine Residents at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) have issued a press statement disputing claims made by the hospital management regarding conditions at the Accident and Emergency (A&E) unit following a recent crisis.

In the statement dated March 23, 2026, the residents responded to a news release issued by KBTH management on March 21, 2026, stating that their aim is to ensure the public record accurately reflects the conditions under which care is being delivered.

Addressing a widely circulated video, the residents maintained that the footage is authentic. According to them, a surge in patients overwhelmed available capacity, leading to a situation where beds and chairs were fully occupied, leaving some patients to receive care on the floor. They rejected suggestions that the footage was artificially generated or misrepresented, describing such claims as inaccurate.

The residents also commented on the reported procurement of 200 beds, stating that the measure does not resolve the underlying challenges. They argued that beds alone are insufficient without supporting infrastructure such as oxygen points, airway equipment, monitoring tools, adequate space, and appropriate staffing levels.

They further described the situation as part of a broader national issue rather than an isolated problem at KBTH. The statement cited challenges including dysfunctional referral pathways, lack of pre-hospital coordination, and the absence of a national bed-tracking system.

The group called for what they described as a strengthened national emergency healthcare system, urging both hospital management and the Ministry of Health to prioritise systemic reforms over what they characterised as public relations-focused responses.

The statement was signed by Emergency Medicine Residents in Accra.

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