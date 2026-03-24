Ataaka’s “North to the World” Accra edition sells out Bukom Boxing Arena

The Accra edition of Ataaka’s much-anticipated “North to the World” concert has recorded a major milestone, selling out the Bukom Boxing Arena and drawing a massive crowd of music lovers from across the capital.

Held on March 21, 2026, the event transformed the iconic venue into a vibrant celebration of Northern Ghanaian music and culture. Fans filled the arena to capacity, chanting lyrics and waving banners in support of Ataaka, whose mission to project Northern talent onto the global stage continues to gain momentum.

The night featured an impressive lineup of guest artists, including Don Sigli, Double Tee, Sherifa Gunu, Lamaley, Don Dee and Firdaus the Baddest Boy, among others, all of whom delivered electrifying performances that kept the audience on their feet.

In a moment that sent the crowd into a frenzy, award-winning Northern music icon Fancy Gadam made a surprise appearance on stage. His entry sparked wild excitement, further elevating the energy of an already thrilling night.

Ataaka, known for his dynamic stage presence and loyal fan base, delivered a commanding headline performance, reinforcing his position as one of the leading voices of Northern Ghana’s music scene. His performance blended hit songs with powerful messages of unity, culture, and ambition.

The sold-out concert highlights the growing influence of Northern artists in Ghana’s mainstream music industry and signals a shift toward broader national appreciation of diverse musical styles.

With the overwhelming success of the Accra edition, industry watchers believe the “North to the World” concert series could expand beyond Ghana, providing a bigger platform for Northern talent to shine on the international stage.