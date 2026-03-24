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Agbedrafor to celebrate 52nd ‘Denya Za’ in April 2026

  Tue, 24 Mar 2026
Chieftaincy, Tradition and Culture Agbedraforto celebrate 52nd ‘DenyaZa’ in April2026
TUE, 24 MAR 2026

The chiefs and people of Agbedrafor in the Volta Region will from April 2 to April 4, 2026 celebrate the 52nd edition of their annual Denya Za (Festival).

The three-day celebration, on the theme: “Restoring Our Past Glories through Unified Actions,” is expected to bring together indigenes, traditional leaders and guests from across the country to promote unity and development.

According to the organisers, activities lined up for the festival would begin on Thursday, April 2, with a Borborbor Night at 1900 hours.

On Friday, April 3, there would be an Artiste Night at 1900 hours to entertain patrons and showcase local musical talents.

The climax of the celebration on Saturday, April 4, would also feature a health walk at 0530 hours, followed by a grand durbar of chiefs and people at 1100 hours.

Special guests expected at the festival include Mr Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament for Akatsi South and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and Mr Daniel Dagba, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South.

The festival, which is celebrated annually, serves as a platform for the people to take stock of their development, strengthen cultural identity and mobilise resources for community growth.

Some traditional leaders expected to grace the occasion include Torgbui Dzeke III, Torgbui Trelor II, Torgbui Dadublor Dzaklo IV, Mama Ameeneyenu II, Torgbui Aklime Adifu IV, Torgbui Tali Gafatsi III, and Torgbui Akasadaku Ahetey IV.

The organisers have since called on all citizens and friends of Agbedrafor to participate fully in the activities to ensure a successful celebration.

The event will take place at the Agbedrafor R.C. Park.

GNA

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