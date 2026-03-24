Joint military-police operation arrest 24 suspects, retrieves weapons in renewed Sampa chieftaincy clash

A joint Military-Police operation has led to the arrest of 24 suspects, including some minors, in connection with the renewed Sampa Chieftaincy clash in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region.

The suspects were Losina Ibrahim, 21 years, Siaka Sirachi, 20 years, Samuel Nketia, 58 years, Wuli Kwabena Mensah, 54 years, Daniel Damoah 16 years, Sie Mayr Alphonses, 17 years, Musah Shakure, 13 years, Akwasi Bio, 16 years and Emmanuel Mensah Kofi, 18 years.

Others were Sie Kwadwo Bright, 20 years, Yunus Mohammed, 25 years, Mohammed Watara, 54 years, Abu Karim, 15 years, Sereboma Latif, 13 years, Sampson Kraa Yaw, 44 years, Issifu Karim, 22 years and Amadu Mahama.

The rest were Macus Akwasi, 17 years, Sie Emmanuel, 28 years, Amid Issah, 56 years,

Abu Amadu, 56 years, Takyi Poku, 78 years, Baba Yeboah Adams, 44 years, and Sah Kwaku Ankamah, 33 years.

In a statement issued and signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, the Bono Regional Public Relations Officer of the Police administration said the operations of the Police, the Third Infantry Battalion and the National Bureau of Intelligence retrieved eight assorted weapons.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Monday, said the weapons comprised five pump action guns, one Baikal gun, two locally made guns and 790 rounds of AAA&BB cartridges and assorted military gears and electronics.

The others were seven pairs of black boots and desert boots, six whisker drinks, 21 machetes, four bayonets, five clubs, two foreign military jackets, two body amours-one without metal plate, one AK 47 ammunition, six assorted keypad phones, 12 assorted smart phones.

It said the operations also retrieved an official stamp marked “Nana Samgba Gyafla ll”, the President of the Sampa Traditional Council, eight motorbikes, a pair of pliers, a chisel, six knives, a torchlight, a Ripsaw, and quantities of talisman.

The statement said the suspects were presently in Police custody, assisting investigations, saying that efforts were underway to prosecute them, explaining that suspects Emmanuel Sie and Emmanuel Kofi Mensah were apprehended for breaching curfew hours.

It urged the public to continue to provide the Police with credible information that could lead to the arrest of people possessing unlawful weapons, assuring that the Police would continue to work tirelessly to enhance safety and security of people in the region.

GNA