From Pride to Pain: Will President John Mahama Answer the Silent Cry of Ghanaian’s in Diaspora?

Every time a Ghanaian shine on the global stage, the President beams with pride. But behind the headlines of success lies a quieter, urgent story of struggle, sacrifice, and untapped potential waiting for national attention.

There is a powerful contradiction shaping Ghana's global image one that demands the attention of President John Mahama.

On one hand, when Ghanaians abroad rise to prominence breaking records, innovating, and excelling across industries the nation celebrates. The President clenches his fist in victory, a symbol of pride, a declaration to the world that Ghana is producing excellence. These are moments of national glory, where diaspora success becomes a shared triumph.

Yet on the other hand, when a Ghanaian abroad is caught in crime or scandal, that same pride turns into pain. Heads bow. Teeth grit. The narrative shifts from celebration to shame. The weight of national identity becomes heavy, and the actions of a few seem to overshadow the many.

But what if this binary narrative success or shame misses the deeper truth?

The reality is this: far more Ghanaians abroad are striving, surviving, and succeeding against overwhelming odds than those who fail. Behind every celebrated success story are hundreds of untold journeys of resilience, confusion, isolation, and determination.

In cities like Toronto, young Ghanaians arrive with dreams but little direction. They face unfamiliar systems, limited support networks, and the silent pressure to succeed not just for themselves, but for families and a nation that expects greatness.

Some find their way. Many struggle's quietly.

I have witnessed this reality firsthand.

I have met young, energetic Ghanaians who arrived in Canada with hope but no guidance. They didn't know where to go, who to speak to, or how to access the opportunities around them. They were willing but lost.

So, I stepped in.

A young lady, once confused and uncertain, followed my guidance. Today, she stands on the brink of graduation from a prestigious polytechnic in Toronto her future now full of promise.

A man who arrived alone, with no connections, took my advice, enrolled in forklift training, and today earns a stable income, living responsibly and with dignity.

Another brilliant young adult, once frustrated and overwhelmed, sought direction. Today, he is safely navigating life in British Columbia, building a future through lawful and structured processes.

These are not isolated stories. They are evidence of what a little guidance, mentorship, and support can achieve.

And I offered all of this freely.

No cost. No reward. Just a commitment to see fellow Ghanaians rise.

But that commitment came at a cost.

There were days I sacrificed my own time, energy, and resources to help others. Days I arrived late to work and had to answer queries. Moments when I nearly lost my job because I chose service over self.

Then, life changed.

An industrial accident claimed the life of a colleague. The company shut down shortly after. Overnight, I lost my job and with it, the savings I had carefully set aside for my education.

Yet, in the midst of that loss, a door opened.

I received admission into the Communication and Media Studies programme at York University.

To me, this is not just an opportunity it is a calling.

A calling to tell stories. To amplify voices. To bridge the gap between Ghana and its diaspora. To reshape narratives and inspire change.

But now, I stand at a crossroads.

I have until May 1, 2026, to raise $6,000 for my first-year tuition and fees. Without it, I risk losing this highly competitive opportunity.

This is where the debate must shift from individual struggle to national responsibility.

Because my story is not just mine.

There are hundreds of Ghanaians abroad who have achieved success and are eager to return home, ready to contribute their expertise to national development.

At the same time, there are hundreds more young, brilliant, and determined who only need a small push to access education, training, and opportunities that will transform their lives.

The question is simple, yet profound:

What is Ghana doing to support its diaspora beyond celebrating their success?

What systems exist to guide, mentor, and empower young Ghanaians abroad before they either rise or fall?

Must we only celebrate at the finish line, or can we invest in the journey?

This is not a call for charity.

It is a call for vision.

A call for policy.

A call for structured support scholarships, mentorship programs, diaspora engagement initiatives that recognize the diaspora not just as ambassadors of success, but as partners in development.

Because when a Ghanaian succeeds abroad, Ghana wins.

And when a Ghanaian struggle's in silence, Ghana loses potential it may never recover.

Your Excellency, President John Mahama, this is a humble but urgent appeal:

Look beyond the headlines.

Listen to the untold stories.

Support the unseen journeys.

Help the needy but brilliant Ghanaian immigrants who are striving to acquire knowledge and skills in the diaspora not just for themselves, but for the future of Ghana.

Because the true measure of a nation is not only how it celebrates success…

…but how it nurtures it from the very beginning.