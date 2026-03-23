Atewa At A Crossroads: Ghana’s Water Tower And Biodiversity Haven Faces Mounting Threats

Deep within the hills of the Eastern Region lies one of Ghana’s most ecologically important forests the Atewa Range Forest Reserve. Rising more than 800 metres above sea level and stretching across roughly 232 square kilometres, Atewa is not just a forest reserve. It is a critical water tower, a biodiversity sanctuary and a climate shield for millions of people.

Yet today, conservationists warn that this ecological jewel is increasingly under pressure from deforestation, illegal logging, and the looming threat of illegal mining.

Environmental experts say the decisions Ghana makes about Atewa could determine the fate of one of West Africa’s most valuable natural ecosystems.

A forest that sustains millions

Often described as the “source of many rivers,” Atewa plays a crucial role in Ghana’s water system. The forest is the origin of three major rivers the Densu River, Birim River and Ayensu River.

These rivers supply water to millions of Ghanaians across southern Ghana.

The Densu River alone provides potable water to more than five million people, including residents in the capital, Accra.

Environmental analysts estimate the economic value of raw water supplied from the forest at about $25 million annually, making Atewa not only an ecological treasure but also an economic asset.

Beyond water, the forest acts as a natural climate regulator. Researchers estimate that the ecosystem absorbs roughly 200,000 tonnes of carbon, helping Ghana mitigate climate change impacts.

A biodiversity hotspot under global watch

The Atewa landscape is internationally recognised for its extraordinary biodiversity.

The forest hosts over 227 species of birds, 50 mammals, 32 amphibians, and more than 700 species of butterflies, making it one of the richest biodiversity sites in West Africa.

It also contains more than 1,100 plant species, many of which are rare or endemic to the Upper Guinea forest ecosystem.

Among the most notable species are the endangered white-naped mangabey and the rare Afiabragro puddle frog both considered globally threatened.

The forest’s global importance has been acknowledged by conservation scientists and organisations, including those affiliated with the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

For conservation groups, Atewa represents one of the last strongholds of Ghana’s rapidly disappearing upland evergreen forests.

“Atewa is one of the finest examples of upland evergreen forest in West Africa,” conservation advocates say. “Losing it would mean losing an irreplaceable ecological heritage.”

Encroachment and the pressure on the forest

Despite its ecological value, Atewa faces mounting environmental pressures.

Experts say several human activities are accelerating degradation within and around the forest reserve.

These include:

Agricultural expansion into forested areas

Illegal chainsaw logging and fuelwood harvesting

Wildfires

Poaching

Small-scale mining activities

Satellite imagery and field reports from conservation groups indicate that some portions of the landscape have already experienced degradation due to human encroachment.

Environmental activists say the situation is further complicated by mining leases granted in areas surrounding the forest.

They warn that illegal gold mining and other minerals could have devastating consequences for water bodies and biodiversity if strict protections are not enforced.

Communities caught between livelihoods and conservation

For communities living around the Atewa landscape, the forest represents both opportunity and survival.

Farmers depend on the land for cocoa cultivation and other crops, while others rely on forest resources for fuelwood and livelihoods.

But conservation organisations argue that unsustainable exploitation could undermine the very resources that communities depend on.

To address this challenge, environmental NGO A Rocha Ghana has been working with communities, traditional authorities and government agencies to promote sustainable land management.

The organization’s programs include biodiversity monitoring, environmental education, restoration, agroforestry and alternative livelihood initiatives.

As part of these efforts, conservation education programs have been introduced in about 40 schools across the Atewa landscape.

Tree nurseries established in communities such as Owuratwum and Dompem have produced more than 246,000 seedlings between 2022 and 2025 to support restoration efforts.

Restoration efforts offer hope

Across several districts surrounding the forest, large-scale tree planting and agroforestry projects are underway.

Thousands of trees have been planted to rehabilitate degraded lands, including previously mined areas.

For example:

Over 34,000 trees have been planted within sections of the Atewa Forest Reserve.

Approximately 43,000 trees have been planted in restoration efforts in the Atiwa West District.

Agroforestry projects in surrounding districts have restored hundreds of hectares of land.

These initiatives are helping rebuild degraded ecosystems while providing income opportunities for local residents.

The future of Atewa

For environmental advocates, the future of Atewa remains uncertain.

Some groups are calling for the forest to be upgraded into a national park to provide stronger legal protection.

Others argue that Ghana must strike a careful balance between economic development and ecological preservation.

But many conservationists insist that the stakes are too high to ignore.

“Atewa is not just a forest,” environmental advocates say. “It is Ghana’s water tower, a climate buffer and a biodiversity sanctuary. Losing it would have consequences for generations.”

As debates continue over land use, mining and conservation, the fate of Atewa may ultimately test Ghana’s commitment to protecting one of its most valuable natural ecosystems.