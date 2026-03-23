Touch A Life Foundation donates medical materials to NR Hospital

Touch A Life Foundation (TALF), an arm of the Quobby Asante Ministries focused on rescuing, rehabilitating, and supporting vulnerable and formerly trafficked children in Ghana, West Africa, has supported the maternity ward of Northern Regional Hospital with medical materials and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The gesture forms part of the corporate social responsibility and the tenth anniversary celebration of TALF, impacting society there, extending support in helping to equip the maternity ward to provide better prenatal, delivery, and postnatal services in reducing complications for mothers and newborns.

The items included are Doppler Machines, two, Sponge Holding Forceps, five, Blood Pressure Machines, three, Catheters + Urine Bags (Size 18)sets,250pieces, gloves for examination and surgical, 500, Pairs/250pcs, syringes (10cc, 5cc, 2cc), 10 boxes each, cotton rolls, 14 Rolls 100g, gauze rolls, five Rolls of 100yards and plaster rolls,35pcs 6".

Others were liquid Soap, five gallons, antiseptic, five gallons, flow Meter, two, speculum, three, drip Stands, two, wheelchair, one, and Screen, one.

Presenting the items to the hospital, the founder of TALF and the Quobby Asante Ministry, Apostle Cleophas Quobby Asante, said the Foundation, through its interaction, observed that the maternity ward needed certain health care materials and PPE to provide quality healthcare delivery for pregnant, nursing, and newborn mothers at the ward, hence the mobilization of the items for the support.

Also, the Foundation in Tamale, by the grace of God, is officially ten years of impacting societies and our team, going through all beneficiaries by the grace of God, selected the Hospital to be our beneficiary for this year's Touch Alive Foundation donation, so that is why we are here, he added.

“As a Ministry and Foundation, we are not only focused on propagating the gospels and embarking on community services, but supporting the ward is part of our commitment towards touching and saving of lives,” he said.

We believe in impacting society, and that when it comes to nation building, women and children play a very key role when it comes to growth, and so we believe that giving to the maternity unit will be able to impact society, he noted.

As our theme is “Touch A life’s saviour soul, and we don't want to hear anything about maternal mortalities, and so that is why we selected also the maternity to be able to impact our society through giving these items, he said.

Northern Regional Medical Director of the Northern Regional Hospital, Dr. Richard Anthony, expressed gratitude to the foundation for their kind gesture in saving lives at the maternity ward.

According to him, the choice of maternity is appropriate, which is made up of maternity and labour ward, where we all know that the biggest man in this world came through a mother, and childbirth is so important.

He noted that reducing maternal mortality in the country requires the provision of the needed medical equipment, and the gesture from the Foundation is appropriate because these items have come in handy and will be put to their intended use for which they donated them.

I would like to appeal to everyone to follow the good gesture that has been exhibited by Touch a Life Foundation to also help the hospital with some of these items, he said

We know the government is doing a lot, but the government cannot do it all due to the number of cases being recorded, he added.

The Maternity ward in charge of the Hospital Mad. Mavis Kala said the unit has been struggling with the equipment in providing quality healthcare delivery, and that the items would enable the staff to give their best.

She thanks the team for the kind gesture and also appeals for more support to curb the mortality rates.