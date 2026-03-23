Tano South Celebrates Eid-Ul-Fitr

Tano South Municipality joined the Muslim community in celebrating Ei- ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan with prayers, unity, messages, and calls for peace and development. The celebration brought together community members, local leaders, and government officials, showcasing the spirit of togetherness and unity.

The festivities kicked off with prayers for national and local leaders, followed by the ritual slaughtering of a ram, to mark the end of Ramadan.

The chief Imam of Bechem, Mahamu Yamba, led a prayer session calling for peace and stability in the municipality and the country at large. He also prayed for wisdom among the leaders of the nation, and for the well-being of all Ghanaians.

Hon. Charles Asiedu, Member of Parliament for Tano South, who graced the celebration in Bechem, offered a sincere gratitude to the Almighty for the gift of life and the opportunity for the community to gather in harmony. In his speech, he wished all the Muslims ‘’Barka de Sallah’’ and extended warm seasonal greetings from H.E. John Dramani Mahama to the gathering. He also acknowledged the effort of Chief Imam and the Zongo leaders, for their role in maintaining a united and peaceful community.

He urged the Muslim community to use the spiritual significance of the Eid prayers to intercede for peace, asking that Allah touch the hearts of world leaders to end ongoing violence. He emphasized that the peace currently enjoyed in Tano South and Ghana at large is a blessing that should be shared with the rest of the world through prayer and goodwill.

MP for Tano South Hon. Charles Asiedu, addressing the Muslims

Turning his attention to domestic matters, Hon. Asiedu highlighted his administration's dedication to tangible progress within the constituency, citing an ongoing electricity expansion project, designed to provide power to 31 communities without electricity in Tano South. He stressed that these developments are intended for the benefit of all citizens, regardless of their political or religious background, and called for a spirit of bipartisanship to ensure that Tano South continues to prosper.

He also provided a generous donation to support the celebrations, reiterating his commitment to being a leader who stands with his people in both times of prayer and of progress.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Tano South, Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong, on the other hand, joined the Muslim community at Derma Zone to climax the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration. Addressing the gathering, he noted that the celebration would bring peace, renewed strength, divine blessings, and abundant joy into every home. He added that the prayers, sacrifice, discipline, and devotion demonstrated throughout Ramadan continue to inspire everyone`.

The MCE for Tano South, Hon. Emmanuel Kwame Frimpong speaking at the function

Hon. Frimpng prayed that Allah accepts their fasting and supplications, and blesses the Municipality with unity, prosperity, tolerance, and lasting peace. He also emphasized the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence among all residents, urging everyone to work together towards the development of the municipality.

He further cautioned the youth against divisive activities or political violence, urging them to celebrate Eid in peace. He reminded them that they are the future of the constituency and that their energy should be channeled into education and community building.

He wished the Muslim community a happy Eid celebration and encouraged everyone to embrace the spirit of giving and compassion that defines the occasion.

BARNIE K. AGYEMAN