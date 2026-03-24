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Tue, 24 Mar 2026 Climate

Human actions causing record warmth in Ghana — GMet

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Human actions causing record warmth in Ghana — GMet

The Director General of the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Dr. Eric Asuman, has attributed rising temperatures in Ghana to human activities.

Dr. Asuman dismissed the idea that ozone layer depletion is the primary cause, stressing that research points to local environmental changes and human behaviour as the main drivers behind the rising temperatures.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM on Monday, March 23, Dr. Asuman
cited human actions, including deforestation, urban development, and the increasing use of fossil fuels.

“Our activities are causing a lot more of this. We are cutting down trees, we are paving everywhere, and we are using a lot more fossil fuels,” he explained. “Car exhaust and air-conditioner emissions all contribute to the warming.”

Dr. Asuman further revealed that 2024 was the warmest year ever recorded in the country, with an average temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius.

He noted that 2025 followed as the second warmest year, with an average of 28.2 degrees Celsius.

“In fact, 2024 was the warmest. It’s showing a pattern — it’s becoming warmer and warmer,” Dr. Asuman said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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