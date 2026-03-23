Camouflage and Civil Liberty: Time for Legal Clarity in Ghana.

Camouflage attire is closely associated with the Ghana Armed Forces, yet questions remain about the legal limits of civilian use under Ghanaian law.

A recent personal encounter in Ghana prompted me to reflect on an issue that has lingered for years without definitive legal clarity.

During a visit to Ghana, I was approached by a military officer who challenged my decision to wear camouflage trousers. When I respectfully requested the specific legal provision prohibiting such attire, reference was made broadly to “PNDC law” and “the books,” but no specific article, clause, or statutory provision was cited.

This encounter is not about personalities. It is about principle. In a constitutional democracy, state authority must be exercised on the basis of clearly identifiable law.

The Constitutional Foundation

The 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana establishes in Article 1 that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land. Article 21 guarantees fundamental freedoms, including personal liberty and freedom of movement. These freedoms naturally extend to lawful choices in personal attire.

However, constitutional rights are not absolute. Article 21(4) allows restrictions that are reasonably required in the interest of defence, public safety, and public order. The question therefore is not whether the state may regulate military uniform. It may. The real question is whether there exists a clearly defined statutory prohibition against civilians wearing camouflage clothing in isolation.

The Armed Forces Act and the Question of Uniform

The Armed Forces Act, 1962, Act 105, makes it an offence for a person not subject to military law to wear the uniform of the Armed Forces or any dress so nearly resembling such uniform as to be likely to deceive.

Two key elements emerge from this provision:

First, there must be a uniform or dress closely resembling it.

Second, there must be a likelihood of deception.

Military uniform is not merely a fabric pattern. It is a regulated ensemble that includes specific combinations of garments, boots, headgear, insignia, and rank identification. The law appears to focus on preventing impersonation or deception, not on criminalising a particular textile pattern standing alone.

The wearing of camouflage trousers with civilian clothing, absent rank insignia, regimental identifiers, boots, or any attempt to pass oneself off as a member of the Armed Forces, raises a legitimate legal question as to whether it satisfies the statutory threshold of likely deception.

This is not a question of disrespect for the Armed Forces. It is a question of statutory interpretation.

Administrative Practice Versus Legal Certainty

It is widely known that the Ghana Armed Forces have historically discouraged civilians from wearing camouflage attire. Public advisories have been issued from time to time cautioning against it.

However, in a constitutional order, administrative position must be supported by clear statutory authority.

If camouflage in any form is prohibited to civilians, then the law should say so expressly. If the prohibition rests on the concept of resemblance and likelihood of deception, then enforcement should reflect that nuance.

The rule of law requires certainty. Citizens must be able to identify, read, and understand the legal basis upon which restrictions are imposed.

Broad references to unspecified PNDC provisions do not meet the standard of legal clarity that a constitutional democracy demands.

Professional Enforcement and Public Confidence

As a veteran of His Majesty’s Armed Forces, I hold deep respect for military discipline and authority. Professional armed forces are sustained not only by strength, but by lawful and measured conduct.

Engagement between military personnel and civilians in public spaces must reflect professionalism, clarity, and restraint. When enforcement appears arbitrary or unsupported by clearly cited law, public confidence suffers.

Respect for the Armed Forces and respect for constitutional liberties are not opposing values. They are complementary pillars of a democratic state.

A Call for Clarity

If Ghana’s policy position is that camouflage clothing in any form is restricted to the Armed Forces, then Parliament or the appropriate authority should codify that position in precise and accessible language.

If, however, the law prohibits only impersonation or dress likely to deceive, then enforcement must be aligned strictly with that standard.

Clarity protects both the citizen and the soldier. It prevents unnecessary confrontation. It strengthens institutional legitimacy. It reinforces the supremacy of law.

In a democracy governed by the 1992 Constitution, legal certainty is not optional. It is essential.

The issue of camouflage is not trivial. It is a test of how seriously we take constitutionalism, statutory precision, and the disciplined exercise of state power.

The conversation must now move from assumption to clarity. Ghana deserves clarity.

By: Swalah, A. S

Security Executive | Veteran, British Army (EOD Specialist) | Security and Governance Analyst | Criminology Graduate