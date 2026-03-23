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Non-performing state-owned enterprises will be dissolved or merged — Finance Ministry

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Non-performing state-owned enterprises will be dissolved or merged — Finance Ministry
MON, 23 MAR 2026 2

The Ministry of Finance has cautioned that loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs) will be dissolved, merged, privatised, or reformed if they fail to improve performance.

The caution was issued by Deputy Finance Minister, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, who spoke on behalf of Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson at a stakeholder meeting with SOEs and specified entities over the weekend.

The meeting, held under the theme “Leveraging Public Assets for Shared Prosperity,” forms part of government’s broader economic reset agenda.

Mr Ampem said the era of tolerating inefficiencies in public enterprises is over, stressing that improved macroeconomic conditions leave little room for excuses.

He referenced commitments by President John Dramani Mahama, noting that underperforming SOEs will face decisive action to ensure fiscal discipline and accountability.

The Deputy Minister pointed to recent economic gains, including a drop in inflation from 23.8 percent in January 2025 to 3.3 percent in February 2026, as well as relative currency stability.

He, however, noted that these improvements must translate into better performance by SOEs, which are expected to shift from being fiscal burdens to contributors to national revenue.

Mr Ampem raised concerns about the cost of inefficiencies, particularly in the energy sector, where government has spent about $1.47 billion to address shortfalls.

He cited the Electricity Company of Ghana as a key example, indicating that the company loses nearly 40 percent of power through technical and commercial inefficiencies.

In the financial sector, he disclosed that government injected over GH¢1 billion into National Investment Bank and Agricultural Development Bank in 2025 to stabilise their operations.

He also revealed plans to convert COCOBOD’s GH¢5.8 billion legacy debt into equity.

Mr Ampem warned that such interventions pose significant fiscal risks and cannot continue unchecked.

He, however, commended some SOEs, including Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Ghana Reinsurance Company Limited, and TDC Ghana Limited, for improving dividend payments.

According to him, the three institutions paid a combined GH¢329.34 million in dividends in 2025, up from GH¢28.7 million in 2024.

Despite this, he stressed that consistency and compliance remain major concerns across the sector.

Mr Ampem further urged strict adherence to reporting and governance requirements under the State Interests and Governance Authority, warning that sanctions will be applied where necessary.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Yabi Yabi | 3/23/2026 9:56:19 PM

In my humble opinion, it is not only a bad idea but a grave mistake to either shut down or merge non- performing state-owned enterprises with other presumed productive ones and here are my reasons: 1. When did Ghana evaluate any ministry/ department of state for effectiveness, efficiency, productivity and return on investmen (ROI)? The majority of ministries are pitiful and wasteful white elephants with bloated staff structures that have no relevance to modern day organizational architectur...

Comments2
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