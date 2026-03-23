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‘Taxpayers pay for everything’ — Dr Kwabena Bomfeh on free fertiliser initiative

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines ‘Taxpayers pay for everything’ — Dr Kwabena Bomfeh on free fertiliser initiative
MON, 23 MAR 2026 3

A lecturer at the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Dr. James Kwabena Bomfeh, has stated that government interventions described as “free” are ultimately funded by taxpayers.

His comments follow President John Dramani Mahama’s announcement that farmers across the country will receive free fertilisers to boost agricultural output and reduce production costs.

The policy was unveiled at Takoratwene during the sod-cutting ceremony for the first Farmers’ Services Centre, a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening support across the agricultural value chain.

Reacting on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, March 23, Dr. Bomfeh urged Ghanaians to rethink the notion of “free” government policies.

“Let me make it clear here, there is nothing free that the state undertakes. It is the taxpayer that pays it,” he said.

He explained that even beneficiaries of such interventions, including farmers, contribute indirectly through taxes.

“We should move out of this falsehood that government gets some money from somewhere and offers it free for people. It does not,” Dr. Bomfeh stressed.

Despite his concerns, he acknowledged the importance of the initiative but called for proper targeting and accountability.

He emphasised the need for effective monitoring and supervision to ensure that fertilisers reach the right beneficiaries and deliver value for money.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Mr. Smith | 3/23/2026 5:24:03 PM

That's very true because the money used in buying the product definitely is from the government and it comes from the same taxpayer.

Comments3
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