‘Taxpayers pay for everything’ — Dr Kwabena Bomfeh on free fertiliser initiative

A lecturer at the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Dr. James Kwabena Bomfeh, has stated that government interventions described as “free” are ultimately funded by taxpayers.

His comments follow President John Dramani Mahama’s announcement that farmers across the country will receive free fertilisers to boost agricultural output and reduce production costs.

The policy was unveiled at Takoratwene during the sod-cutting ceremony for the first Farmers’ Services Centre, a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening support across the agricultural value chain.

Reacting on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, March 23, Dr. Bomfeh urged Ghanaians to rethink the notion of “free” government policies.

“Let me make it clear here, there is nothing free that the state undertakes. It is the taxpayer that pays it,” he said.

He explained that even beneficiaries of such interventions, including farmers, contribute indirectly through taxes.

“We should move out of this falsehood that government gets some money from somewhere and offers it free for people. It does not,” Dr. Bomfeh stressed.

Despite his concerns, he acknowledged the importance of the initiative but called for proper targeting and accountability.

He emphasised the need for effective monitoring and supervision to ensure that fertilisers reach the right beneficiaries and deliver value for money.