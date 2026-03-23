Applications for 12th SYPALA seminar close on April 30 — IMANI calls for prospective applicants

The IMANI Center for Policy & Education has announced that applications for the 12th Students and Young Professionals African Liberty Academy (SYPALA) summer seminar will close on April 30, 2026.

The announcement was made by IMANI’s Founding President, Franklin Cudjoe, in a social media post on Monday, March 23.

SYPALA is IMANI’s flagship pan-African programme aimed at bringing together high-performing undergraduates and recent graduates committed to advancing economic resilience and inclusive governance.

According to the organisers, admission into the programme will be based solely on the strength of applicants’ essays.

Prospective applicants are required to identify a policy or business innovation capable of enhancing economic resilience and inclusive governance in a specific African country.

They must analyse the challenge, explain how the solution works, and outline a key obstacle to its implementation.

“Application deadline: April 30, 2026. Submission: [email protected] or [email protected],” the notice stated.

IMANI further indicated that essays must not exceed 1,200 words and should be accompanied by a 200-word summary to aid in pre-selection.

Submissions must be original, written in English, and presented in either Word or PDF format.

Applicants are also required to provide details of their institution, level, course of study, and age.

The think tank cautioned that plagiarism or multiple submissions will lead to disqualification.

Selected participants will receive a full scholarship to attend the four-day residential seminar, including accommodation and engagement with a world-class faculty.