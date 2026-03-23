ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 23 Mar 2026 General News

Applications for 12th SYPALA seminar close on April 30 — IMANI calls for prospective applicants

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Applications for 12th SYPALA seminar close on April 30 — IMANI calls for prospective applicants

The IMANI Center for Policy & Education has announced that applications for the 12th Students and Young Professionals African Liberty Academy (SYPALA) summer seminar will close on April 30, 2026.

The announcement was made by IMANI’s Founding President, Franklin Cudjoe, in a social media post on Monday, March 23.

SYPALA is IMANI’s flagship pan-African programme aimed at bringing together high-performing undergraduates and recent graduates committed to advancing economic resilience and inclusive governance.

According to the organisers, admission into the programme will be based solely on the strength of applicants’ essays.

Prospective applicants are required to identify a policy or business innovation capable of enhancing economic resilience and inclusive governance in a specific African country.

They must analyse the challenge, explain how the solution works, and outline a key obstacle to its implementation.

“Application deadline: April 30, 2026. Submission: [email protected] or [email protected],” the notice stated.

IMANI further indicated that essays must not exceed 1,200 words and should be accompanied by a 200-word summary to aid in pre-selection.

Submissions must be original, written in English, and presented in either Word or PDF format.

Applicants are also required to provide details of their institution, level, course of study, and age.

The think tank cautioned that plagiarism or multiple submissions will lead to disqualification.

Selected participants will receive a full scholarship to attend the four-day residential seminar, including accommodation and engagement with a world-class faculty.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 minutes ago

“No One Is Above the Law”: NPA Boss Says Ken OforiAtta Cannot Escape Accountability Abroad “No One Is Above the Law”: NPA Boss Says Ken Ofori‑Atta Cannot Escape Accountabi...

3 minutes ago

“Ghana Isn’t Asking for Charity—It’s Open for Business”: Kwamigah-Atokple Makes Bold Pitch to Investors in Chicago “Ghana Isn’t Asking for Charity—It’s Open for Business”: Kwamigah-Atokple Makes ...

3 minutes ago

Mahama Wraps Up Central Region Tour with HighEnergy Apam Town Hall, Pushes 24Hour Economy Agenda Mahama Wraps Up Central Region Tour with High‑Energy Apam Town Hall, Pushes 24‑H...

3 minutes ago

Mahama Breaks Ground on Assin Bereku 24Hour Market, Supercharges Central Region Growth Mahama Breaks Ground on Assin Bereku 24‑Hour Market, Supercharges Central Region...

21 hours ago

A/R: Kumasi tomato traders push for revival of local tomato industry A/R: Kumasi tomato traders push for revival of local tomato industry 

21 hours ago

Dont let free primary health care go waste — Mahama urges Ghanaians Don't let free primary health care go waste — Mahama urges Ghanaians

21 hours ago

We are still engaging the investor to revive Komenda Sugar Factory — Mahama We are still engaging the investor to revive Komenda Sugar Factory — Mahama

21 hours ago

We will defeat Croatia — Mahama predicts We will defeat Croatia — Mahama predicts

22 hours ago

Rescue workers search through the rubble three days after earthquakes struck Catia La Mar, Venezuela, Saturday, June 27, 2026. - Fernando Vergara, AP Nearly 6.8 mn people may be affected by Venezuela quakes, UN says

22 hours ago

The late Jacinta Kubi Appiah Notre Dame Girls’ SHS student dies after writing last WASSCE paper

Just in....
body-container-line