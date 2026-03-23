Mahama is making free SHS better than it was — Akwatia MP

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Bernard Baidoo Bediako, says the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy is being better managed under President John Dramani Mahama.

The Free SHS policy, introduced in 2017 under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, aimed to provide free secondary education to all eligible Ghanaian students.

It has faced criticisms over challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, double-track systems, and delays in the supply of food and learning materials.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ AM show on Monday, March 22, the Akwatia MP claimed the challenges are no longer there as the government has managed them effectively.

“As we speak, the free SHS is on, and it’s on for good. President Mahama is in power, and he’s doing it, in fact, better than it used to be,” he said.

He added that the issues that previously dominated public discourse appear to have reduced.

“We are not hearing the things we used to hear. So there is no issue about that at all,” Mr Bediako stated.