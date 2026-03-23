Lionel Jospin, former PM who reshaped France's modern left, dies aged 88

Former French prime minister Lionel Jospin, a Socialist reformer who introduced the 35-hour working week and civil partnerships for same-sex couples, has died aged 88.

Lionel Jospin, who led the French government from 1997 to 2002, died on Sunday, according to his family.

He had undergone what he described as a “serious operation” earlier this year and had returned home to rest in January, though no further details were made public.

President Emmanuel Macron praised Jospin on social media platform X for his "rigour, his courage and his ideal of progress".

As prime minister, Jospin oversaw a period of economic growth and falling unemployment, while pursuing a programme that blended social reform with economic pragmatism.

His government reduced the working week from 39 to 35 hours, expanded access to healthcare and introduced civil unions granting equal rights to unmarried couples, whether gay or straight. At the same time, he embraced fiscal discipline and privatised more state assets than any predecessor.

He summed up this approach with a phrase that defined his politics: “Yes to the market economy, no to a market society.”

For a time, Jospin appeared to embody a modernised European left, seeking to reconcile economic openness with social protection. His administration also created around 300,000 public-sector jobs for young people.

Yet despite these achievements, he struggled to connect with voters. His serious, intellectual style – reinforced by his close ties to academic circles and his marriage to philosopher Sylviane Agacinski – left some seeing him as distant.

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Shock defeat

On 21 April 2002, French voters delivered a political earthquake. In the first round of the presidential election, far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen edged ahead of Jospin to secure a place in the runoff against incumbent president Jacques Chirac.

What had been expected to be a conventional contest between Chirac and Jospin was upended by a fragmented left and a crowded field of candidates. Jospin secured 16.18 percent of the vote, just behind Le Pen's 16.86 percent.

Within minutes of the result, Jospin addressed supporters. Taking full responsibility, he announced he would withdraw from political life – a swift and definitive exit that underscored his reputation for integrity.

Le Pen went on to lose heavily to Chirac in the runoff, as voters united to block the far right. But Jospin never returned to elected office.

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Radical roots to reformist leader

Born in 1937 in a middle-class suburb of Paris, Jospin was shaped by both Protestant discipline and socialist conviction. His father was a teacher and political organiser, while his mother worked as a midwife and later a social worker.

After studying at elite French institutions, he briefly embraced Trotskyism before moving towards a more moderate socialism. He joined the Socialist Party in 1971 and rose through its ranks, becoming a close ally of President François Mitterrand and later a mentor to François Hollande.

By 1997, after a snap parliamentary election, he became prime minister in a period of "cohabitation", sharing power with Chirac while overseeing domestic policy.

Despite leading a coalition of Socialists, Communists and Greens, he steered a pragmatic course, combining reform with restraint. His guiding principle was to remain firm on goals while flexible in methods.

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Lasting legacy

Jospin's defeat in 2002 was as unexpected as it was decisive. He later acknowledged overestimating public dissatisfaction with Chirac and underestimating divisions on the left.

Reflecting on his decision to accept responsibility in 2002, Jospin once remarked, with dry humour: “I acted as if I only blamed myself.”

However, he remained proud of his record, pointing to a government that, in his view, had delivered results while avoiding scandal.

After leaving frontline politics, he stepped aside for a new generation. In 2012, he was appointed by Hollande to lead a commission on ethics in public life.

Jospin is survived by his wife, Sylviane Agacinski, and his children, Hugo and Eva.

(with newswires)