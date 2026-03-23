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Africa will never lack anything if we take AfCFTA serious — Solomon Owusu

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Africa will never lack anything if we take AfCFTA serious — Solomon Owusu
MON, 23 MAR 2026

The National Communications Director of the United Party, Solomon Owusu, has urged African leaders to prioritise intra-continental trade as a long-term solution to economic shocks.

The United States, in a coordinated military action with Israel, on Saturday, February 28, launched an attack on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes that have persisted for about three weeks.

The escalation has raised global concerns, particularly over fuel prices, as tensions threaten supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil shipments.

In a social media post on Monday, March 23, Mr Owusu argued that Africa’s vulnerability to such global disruptions stems from weak intra-African trade and overreliance on external markets.

“Why must it take a war for Africans to realize that the only way out for our continent is to do Continental Trade,” he questioned.

He added that the continent has the capacity to be self-sufficient if leaders commit to implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“Take the African Continental Free Trade Area serious and our continent will never lack anything,” he stated.

The UP spokesperson further noted that recent developments have forced some African countries to reconsider internal solutions to energy challenges.

He stressed that sustained collaboration could shield the continent from future global shocks.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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