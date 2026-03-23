Ghana would have suffered more if Iran war happened in 2022 — Franklin Cudjoe

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, says Ghana would have faced a harsher economic shock if the ongoing tensions in the Middle East had occurred in 2022.

The United States, in a coordinated military action with Israel, on Saturday, February 28, launched an attack on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes that have persisted for about three weeks.

The escalation has raised global concerns, particularly over fuel prices, as tensions threaten supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil shipments.

In a social media post on Monday, March 23, Mr Cudjoe argued that Ghana’s current economic position has cushioned the potential shocks compared to conditions in 2022.

“Imagine the impact this war would have had on Ghana if it had occurred in 2022 when inflation was 54%, lending rates 35%, the dollar was bullying the cedi and the economy was rated junk-status and thrown out of the international market?” he stated.

He added that improved economic fundamentals have helped limit the severity of external shocks.

“Thanks to the relatively better economic fundamentals, the far most devastating war in many decades has not thrown us under the bus,” he noted.

Mr Cudjoe further called for vigilance, stressing the need to sustain economic stability amid global uncertainties.

He also expressed hope for a swift resolution to the conflict, noting that prolonged instability could still pose risks to Ghana’s recovery efforts.