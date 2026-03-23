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Garu residents demand urgent completion of delayed road projects

  Mon, 23 Mar 2026
Regional News Garu residents demand urgent completion of delayed road projects
MON, 23 MAR 2026

Residents of the Garu District in the Upper East Region have called on the government to complete long-delayed township road projects, citing worsening conditions that are disrupting daily life and economic activity.

The district, carved out of the former Garu-Tempane District in 2018, remains largely rural, with agriculture as the main source of livelihood.

However, residents said that the poor road infrastructure continues to hinder movement and access to markets.

Many of the roads, including key routes linking the district to Bawku and Bolgatanga, remain untarred. They become dusty during the dry season and muddy during the rains, increasing transport costs and making travel difficult.

Critical corridors such as the Garu–Bawku road and the Garu–Tempane–Togo border route, which are vital for trade, are frequently rendered inaccessible due to poor surface conditions and seasonal damage.

Residents complained that the situation is affecting businesses and posing health risks, as dust pollution worsens during the Harmattan season. Transport operators also complain of frequent vehicle breakdowns due to the poor state of the roads.

“The DRIP machines in the district are our only hope. Apart from that, we are calling on the government to turn its eyes to this part of the country so that we will have good roads,” the Assembly Member, Bartholomew Asoore Asumble, said.

Drivers echoed the concerns, noting that frequent visits to mechanics are increasing their operational costs.

Adams Asana, the GPRTU secretary of Garu, added: “They always complain that they often will visit the mechanic, and that is a problem for them and for us.”

Although government’s road improvement programmes have been introduced across the Upper East Region, residents say progress has been slow, with interventions largely limited to spot repairs and graveling. Heavy rains continue to wash away sections of roads, while the impact of heavy trucks and lack of routine maintenance further accelerates deterioration.

Residents and transport operators urged authorities to fast-track ongoing projects, warning that delays are undermining livelihoods, particularly for farmers who depend on the roads to transport produce to markets.

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