US Embassy, Canadian High Commission petitioned to compel Ghana to settle unpaid bonuses to Ghana Black Princesses

A formal petition has been submitted to the United States Embassy and Canadian High Commission in Accra, calling for diplomatic engagement to encourage Ghanaian authorities to settle longstanding financial obligations owed to players of the Ghana Black Princesses.

The petition, issued by the New Ghana Social Justice Forum and signed by its president, Yahaya Alhassan, highlights what it describes as over a decade of unpaid bonuses owed to members of the national U-20 women’s football team. The appeal comes at a time when global attention is once again turning toward international women’s football competitions, including activities linked to the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

A Matter of Justice and Recognition

According to the petition, the affected players represented Ghana with distinction during the qualification campaign for the 2016 tournament held in Papua New Guinea. Their efforts, which included victories over Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, and Senegal, helped elevate Ghana’s international sporting reputation and contributed to the growth of women’s football in the country.

Despite these achievements, the players reportedly received only partial payment of bonuses promised by the Government of Ghana. While each player was to be paid $2,000 per match amounting to $12,000 for six matches only $4,000 was eventually disbursed, leaving an outstanding balance of $8,000 per player.

The petition argues that this unresolved debt has had lasting consequences for the players, many of whom continue to face financial hardship, injuries without adequate support, and broader socio-economic challenges.

Mounting Financial Burden

The situation has been further compounded by the passage of time. Applying a modest annual interest rate of 10 percent, the petition estimates that the total amount owed per player has risen to $16,800 as of 2026.

Individual cases cited in the petition, including those of Alhassan Fatima from the Central Region and Vida Opoku from Accra, underscore the human impact behind the figures,stories of dedication met with disappointment and unfulfilled promises.

Call for Diplomatic Engagement

While emphasizing respect for Ghana’s sovereignty, the petition calls on the U.S. Embassy to use its “moral and humanitarian voice” to draw attention to the issue and encourage a fair resolution.

“The United States has long stood for fairness, justice, and the protection of vulnerable groups,” the statement noted, adding that diplomatic advocacy could help reinforce accountability and support for women in sports.

Broader Implications

Observers note that the issue raises wider concerns about the treatment of female athletes in developing sports systems, particularly in Africa, where women’s football continues to battle structural inequalities.

Advocates argue that resolving the matter would not only bring relief to the affected players but also send a strong signal about Ghana’s commitment to fairness, gender equity, and the development of sports.

As anticipation builds around future international competitions, stakeholders say addressing such legacy issues is essential to restoring confidence and ensuring that young athletes are adequately supported and rewarded for representing their nation.

The petitioners have expressed hope that international attention,particularly from influential partners like the United States,will help bring closure to a matter that has lingered for more than a decade.