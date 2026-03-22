Religion and Responsibility: Who Answers for the Harm?

I have spent a large part of my adult life as a fierce and unapologetic critic of religion, especially organized religion, for its rigidity, illogicality, and obnoxious laws. These factors have had negative effects on adherents in Africa, where systems of government have failed and people turn to religion for consolation, hope, and guidance.

Many have said that I do not have the “grace” to understand or better still, appreciate its ethos and tenets. Frankly, I do not wish for such grace, for it blinds one to the implications of deeply held belief systems. I seek instead common sense and empathy to understand human problems and how to address them. It is on this basis that serious countries conduct their affairs, not on religious rules, but on constitutions and systems crafted by humans, dynamic in nature and empathetic in their application.

For a long time, many members of the Jehovah's Witnesses have lost their lives due to what I consider primitive religious laws. Only yesterday, a woman known as Aunty Esther lost her life due to her rejection of a blood transfusion. She cited religious reasons and opted for an alternative method, which was more expensive, but she died before it could commence. Today, many Nigerians are calling out the church for “causing” the deaths of their loved ones through the enforcement of, and adherence to, its stance against blood transfusion.

David Hundeyin has also detailed how the church’s doctrine changed his father and negatively affected his relationship with his family. He adds that although his father was wealthy, he died a miserable and lonely man. This is what such doctrines can do to families. On X, a young man asserted that he lost his great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother due to the church’s stance on blood transfusion. He remains bitter that, just five years after his mother’s death, the church reviewed its position.

This is the issue with religion: its obdurate rigidity and insistence on absolute adherence, even when it tears families and society apart. It often takes no notice of the individual pain and suffering that members are forced to endure. The threat of excommunication and eternal damnation is used to ensure compliance. As no one wishes to miss heaven, which, by the way, no one has ever empirically verified, people endure pain and hardship, sometimes unto death. More troubling is that, a few years later, these laws are reviewed and relaxed to permit acts that were once considered worthy of eternal damnation. This raises important questions: Did God sanction this review? If so, does that not suggest fallibility? And what of the lives lost as a result of the earlier enforcement?

There was a time when the Deeper Christian Life Ministry prohibited the use of technology and media, enforced strict dress codes, especially for women, discouraged certain careers and higher education if they were seen as detrimental to spiritual life, limited interaction with secular institutions, and promoted slow hymns without drums. Today, the church embraces many of the things it once prohibited. What changed between then and now?

Similarly, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Christ Apostolic Church, Celestial Church of Christ, and other mission churches have moved from strict separation to controlled engagement with society: from rigid rules to flexible interpretations, and from analog isolation to digital participation. They have done this largely to appeal to younger and international audiences, to remain relevant. Yet, at the outset, these rules were presented as divinely ordained and unchangeable. The question remains: why the sudden change? Does relevance and followership now trump righteousness and eternal life?

There was also a time in this country when certain belief systems did not permit women to go to school, vote, or work. Religious reasons were cited, significantly affecting female literacy, productivity, and contributing to domestic violence. Women were confined to roles of reproduction and domestic labor, often enduring abuse in the process.

When the Roman Catholic Church was first established here, it viewed the concept and practice of religious freedom with suspicion and considered other denominations heretical. The Church sought separation from others, much like how the NKST still considers itself spiritually superior and more biblically grounded than others. In Europe, the Catholic Church rejected scientific ideas, famously in the case of Galileo Galilei, and treated new scientific theories with suspicion. It supported institutions like the Inquisition and endorsed harsh punishments for heresy. Today, however, the Church embraces freedom, dialogue, and adaptation.

But before these changes occurred or even during the transition, significant harm had already been done. These changes are often made without meaningful reflection on the suffering and deaths that occurred under previous doctrines. There is little or no sense of accountability. Families are expected to accept these outcomes or, in religious terms, submit to them as the will of God. Yet such explanations do not erase the scars or heal the damage. The pain persists, especially when people realize that the doctrines responsible for their suffering have since been changed.

This is why I advocate for greater regulation of religion, such that it is held accountable. Religious institutions and the individuals behind them, must be held responsible in situations where harm has been caused or lives have been lost. This would encourage more careful consideration before doctrines or laws are introduced. This is the strength of human systems: they acknowledge human fallibility and establish mechanisms to prevent recurrence or serve as deterrents.

Dooyum Dominic Ingye is a doctoral student at Department of Political Science, Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi.