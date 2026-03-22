French explorer declared dead 76 years after disappearing in Guiana jungle

The young French explorer Raymond Maufrais, who disappeared in January 1950 during a daring solo expedition in the Guianese jungle and whose body has never been found, has been officially declared dead by a judicial court, closing the book on one of the French overseas territory's most enduring mysteries.

Raymond Maufrais – the French explorer whose disappearance in the Amazonian jungle has fuelled decades of speculation – was officially declared dead in French Guiana on Wednesday.

A court in the capital Cayenne ruled that the 23-year-old had died on 13 January, 1950 – the final date recorded in his journals, which were later found and published.

“He would be 99 today. That leaves little room for doubt,” said presiding judge Naïma Sajie.

The court relied on a provision of French civil law allowing a person to be declared dead if they disappeared in life-threatening circumstances and no body is recovered.

A father's search

Born in Toulon in 1926, Maufrais was a decorated member of the French Resistance during the Second World War before turning to exploration. In 1946, he travelled to Brazil's remote Mato Grosso region – still largely inaccessible at the time.

He compared his experiences to the films he used to watch “when [he] was very young – Westerns, adventure films, Wild West films, adventure”, according to interviews he gave to France Culture public radio.

In January 1950, he set out alone to trek cross French Guiana's rainforest from Saint-Laurent-du Maroni towards Brazil. After travelling up the Mana river and reaching Maripasoula on foot, he disappeared while heading east into dense jungle.

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His notebooks, discovered months later by Emerillon indigenous people in a makeshift shelter near Camopi, describe his final days. Weakened by hunger and illness, he wrote of how he was ultimately forced to kill and eat his dog to survive.

At the time, officials and local experts believed he had died – most likely drowned or overcome by exhaustion, his body lost to the river and the jungle. But because his body was never found, mystery around his death endured for decades.

His father, Edgar Maufrais, spent 12 years searching obsessively for him across French Guiana, Brazil and Suriname, collecting testimonies, until 1964 when near-starvation forced him to abandon his search.

Despite the widespread belief Maufrais had died, no formal declaration had ever been made. His parents refused to accept the loss, and given he had no descendants there was no one to continue the quest.

It was only in 2025 that the Association of Friends of Edgar and Raymond Maufrais initiated legal proceedings, after discovering during a visit to Camopi that no official record existed.

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Local hero

While the ruling – which allows his birth record in Toulon and the civil register in Camopi to be updated – is largely symbolic, it brings formal closure to one of French Guiana's most enduring mysteries.

Maufrais was a former scout, war correspondent and self-taught cartographer who could kill caimans barehanded, embodying the romantic ideal of the courageous lone explorer.

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Though largely forgotten in mainland France, Maufrais' story still resonates in the territory, where enthusiasts continue to retrace his final journey to his last known camp deep in the jungle.

“His story still moves people – much of it lies in the mystery surrounding his disappearance,” said Monika Borowitch, a local representative of the Association, noting the books and documentaries inspired by his life and his father's search. Maufrais's story also inspired the 2015 film La vie pure.

“In the mystery of the Amazon rainforest, we lost both a writer and an explorer,” Judge Sajie concluded.

(with AFP)