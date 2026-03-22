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Juaben MP Donates Food and Cash to Muslim Community After Eid Celebrations

By Ofori Frimpong || Contributor
Donations Juaben MP Donates Food and Cash to Muslim Community After Eid Celebrations
SUN, 22 MAR 2026

The Member of Parliament for Juaben Constituency, Francis Owusu-Akyaw, has donated 90 bags of rice, Muslim prayer carpets, and GHS 10,000 to the Muslim community in the constituency as part of efforts to promote inclusivity and social support.

The donation, which also included other essential items, was presented to support Muslims in Juaben as they marked the end of their Eid celebrations. According to the MP, the gesture reflects his commitment to fostering unity, compassion, and peaceful coexistence among people of diverse religious backgrounds.

Speaking during the presentation, Hon. Owusu-Akyaw underscored the importance of standing together as one community regardless of faith. He emphasized that development and progress in the constituency can only be achieved through collective support and mutual respect.

“This gesture reflects our shared values of unity, generosity, and peaceful coexistence. As a constituency, we must continue to support one another and ensure that no group feels left out,” he stated.

Beneficiaries expressed deep appreciation for the timely support, describing it as a demonstration of strong leadership and genuine care for all constituents.

Hon. Owusu-Akyaw reaffirmed his dedication to serving every segment of the Juaben Constituency, adding that efforts would continue to improve the welfare of residents and strengthen communal bonds.

The donation forms part of broader initiatives by the MP aimed at enhancing social welfare and promoting unity in diversity within the constituency.

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