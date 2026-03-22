Balancing Accountability in Ghana's Healthcare System

Recent directives by President Mahama to the Minister of Health to present a bill in Parliament aimed at imposing stricter penalties on healthcare workers who neglect to provide emergency services. This development has rekindled a vital national discourse: accountability within the healthcare system must be equitable, balanced, and all-encompassing.

While it is imperative to hold healthcare professionals accountable for their ethical and professional responsibilities—particularly in life-threatening emergencies—it is equally crucial to acknowledge that service delivery does not occur in isolation.

Numerous healthcare workers contend with significant constraints, including insufficient medical supplies, inadequate infrastructure, limited staffing, and a dearth of essential technology.

An unidimensional approach that solely emphasizes punitive measures against frontline workers risks overlooking systemic deficiencies. For accountability to be substantive and equitable, it must also extend to hospital management and governmental institutions tasked with supplying the essential logistics and resources. When healthcare administrators or policymakers fail to adequately construct and equip facilities, the quality of patient care is invariably compromised. This is particularly pertinent in Ghana, which currently boasts of only one quaternary healthcare facility located in the heart of the national capital, the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

Consequently, any proposed legislation should embrace a dual accountability framework. On one hand, healthcare workers who willfully neglect their duty to provide emergency care without justifiable cause should face appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with professional standards and legal stipulations.

Conversely, government officials and health system managers who neglect to furnish essential resources should also be subject to stringent sanctions, including administrative penalties, removal from office, or legal repercussions in cases where negligence results in harm. Consider the plight of healthcare workers who labour for extended periods without remuneration.

Furthermore, policies should advocate for transparency in healthcare funding and guarantee that resources allocated to the sector are utilized efficiently and equitably throughout the nation. Strengthening monitoring systems, investing in infrastructure, and enhancing working conditions will not only improve service delivery but also mitigate conflicts between healthcare workers and the system.

Ultimately, the enhancement of Ghana's healthcare landscape necessitates a judicious approach—one that upholds accountability at every stratum while addressing the fundamental causes of impediments to service delivery. Accountability must not merely function as a mechanism for penalizing deficiencies but also act as a catalyst for systemic improvement, ensuring that the vast majority of healthcare facilities are thoroughly equipped to meet the standards delineated in policy documents. This transformation will not only augment operational efficiency but also reaffirm the intrinsic value of human life.

Written by: Mawusi Kodzo Yelu

Email: [email protected]

Phone:+233248012875