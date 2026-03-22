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Corruption Fight Has Improved Via Mahama’s Own Corruption Index, Of Course!

Feature Article Corruption Fight Has Improved Via Mahama’s Own Corruption Index, Of Course!
SUN, 22 MAR 2026

The version of the news report that Yours Truly read about the supposedly significant “improvement” of the level of corruption perception from the opinion survey jointly conducted by the German-based Konrad Adenauer Foundation (Siftung), that is, the local branch or chapter of the latter institutional establishment, and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) does not delve deeply into the precise details of the kinds of questions posed to the respondents across the country; so, it is difficult for this writer to make any existentially and practically worthwhile assessment and/or observations about the aforesaid opinion poll (Modernghana.com 3/11/26).

For example, the reader is not informed whether bribery or ,payola solicitation among the ranks of public officials, such as personnel of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), the most obvious litmus target for corruption perception indicates any significant change or reduction in the way and manner in which law-enforcement is conducted in the country, as well as among local government officials and politicians, both democratically elected and administratively culled or appointed.

All that the reader is glibly and cavalierly told is that some 45-percent of the survey’s respondents claimed that, thus far, the Mahama 2.0 government was managing the country’s macroeconomy, one supposes, quite well and effectively, while some 15-percent of the respondents gave the Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) an “excellent” review. Which, of course, leaves us with an equally significant minority of some 40-percent of the country’s population of an estimated 35-million people simmering with anger and utter disappointment. But it was,nevertheless, quite refreshing to learn that, finally, the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration was beginning to take its most basic and most significant institutional function more seriously and thereby making itself as empirically and societally as it ought to have robustly and relevantly become years ago.

Even so, the survey does not appear to have uncovered or revealed much that could have auspiciously pointed to the progressive thrust of a Mahama Presidency Redivivus - in other words, readers, and one also suspects, respondents, have yet to be given any morally and materially constructive reasons why the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse would venture to so criminally and treasonously snatch and cannibalize ballot boxes and, in effect, literally ride roughshod over the democratic will of the overwhelming majority of Ghana’s electorate in order to return or be involuntarily returned to Jubilee House.

Consequently, we are also critically informed, albeit implicitly, that the respondents of the KAS-GIMPA Survey are of the firm belief and opinion that nearly seven decades into the postcolonial era, a significant majority - if not an overwhelming majority - of Ghana’s electorate and the entire citizenry, to be certain, have yet to be blessed or gifted with “visionary” leaders the kind or breed of leadership that could be reckoned to be akin President Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s very first and foremost, as well as most famous, postcolonial ruler.

It is also quite erroneously and grossly misguidedly obvious that a critical mass of the aforesaid survey’s respondents may very well have facilely confused the relative stability of the nation’s legal tender - The Cedi - with the Galamsey-propelled economic development of the country. Which is also why almost absolutely nothing appears to have been discussed by both the opinion pollsters and the respondents vis-a-vis the level and the extent of the overall success or the dire and the abject lack thereof of the National Development Agenda of the Galamsey Industry-fixated ragtag regime of the John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama-led government of the National Democratic Congress.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Professor Emeritus, Department of English
SUNY-Nassau Community College
Garden City, New York
March 11, 2026
E-mail: [email protected]

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD
Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, © 2026

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD, taught Print Journalism at Nassau Community College of the State University of New York, Garden City, for more than 20 years. He is also a former Book Review Editor of The New York Amsterdam News.. More He holds Bachelor of Arts (Summa Cum Laude) in English, Communications and Africana Studies from The City College of New York of The City University of New York, where he was named a Ford Foundation Undergraduate Fellow and the first recipient of the John J. Reyne Artistic Achievement Award in English Poetry (Creative Writing) in 1988.

The author was part of the "socially revolutionary" team of undergraduate journalists at City College of New York (CCNY) of the City University of New York (CUNY), who won First-Prize certificates for Best Community Reporting from the Columbia University School of Journalism, for three consecutive years, from 1988 to 1990.

Born April 8, 1963, in Ghana; naturalized U.S. citizen; son of Kwame (an educator) and Dorothy (maiden name, Sintim) Okoampa-Ahoofe; children: Abena Aninwaa, Kwame III. Ethnicity: "African." Education: City College of the City University of New York, B.A. (summa cum laude), 1990; Temple University, M.A., 1993, Ph.D., 1998. Politics: Independent. Religion: "Christian—Ecumenist." Hobbies and other interests: Political philosophy.

CAREER: Ghana National Cultural Center, Kumasi, poet, 1979–84; Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, worked as instructor in English; Technical Career Institutes, New York, NY, instructor in English, 1991–94; Indiana State University, Terre Haute, instructor in history, 1994–95; Nassau Community College, Garden City, NY, member of English faculty. Participant in World Bank African "Brain-Gain" pilot project.

MEMBER: Modern Language Association of America, National Council of Teachers of English, African Studies Association, Community College Humanities Association.

AWARDS, HONORS: Essay award, Nassau Review, 1999.Column: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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