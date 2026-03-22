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Moments President Mahama waves, smiles and rejects third-term call from passionate supporter

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
General News Moments President Mahama waves, smiles and rejects third-term call from passionate supporter
SUN, 22 MAR 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has responded to a passionate appeal from a citizen urging him to contest for the presidency once again after completing his current tenure.

The incident occurred as the President was leaving a programme venue, seated in his official vehicle while a large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of him. Amid the cheers, an elderly man was heard shouting loudly, “Mr President, go again! Go and contest again, because if you don’t, I will take you to court!”

The remark drew attention from those nearby, with many amused by the man’s persistence and enthusiasm.

In response, President Mahama smiled broadly, clearly acknowledging the call. While waving to the crowd, he replied calmly, “I have heard you,” and added with a lighthearted tone, “No, I won’t,” continuing to wave as his vehicle slowly moved away.

The moment sparked reactions among onlookers, with some praising the President’s composure and others amused by the exchange.

Following the interaction, the elderly man was approached by another individual and asked to explain his statement. He reiterated his admiration for the President’s leadership, stating that he wanted him to contest again to continue what he described as good work. He jokingly insisted that if the President declined, he would “take him to court.”

The brief but lively exchange has since generated conversation among the public, highlighting both the President’s popularity among some supporters and the ongoing discussions about leadership and constitutional limits in the country.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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