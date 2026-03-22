Ibrahim Mahama’s jet carries Asantehene home in grand return from Pretoria

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, made a regal return to Ghana from Pretoria, South Africa, aboard the luxurious Dzata private jet, drawing widespread attention across social media and beyond.

Viral photos and videos captured the revered monarch boarding and disembarking the aircraft in a display marked by dignity, tradition, and royal grandeur. Surrounded by high-ranking dignitaries, the Asantehene was seen exchanging warm pleasantries ahead of his departure, underscoring the deep respect and admiration he commands both locally and internationally.

The Dzata jet, owned by prominent Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama—who is also the brother of President John Dramani Mahama—served as the royal conveyance for the journey. Its involvement added a layer of prestige to an already symbolic homecoming.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II returned to Kumasi on March 21, 2026, after spending a month abroad. Upon arrival at the Prempeh I International Airport, he was met with a rousing from traditional authorities, government officials, and members of the public.

Among those present to welcome him were the Offinsomanhene, Nana Dwamena Akenten II, and the Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI, alongside other key traditional leaders. The Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, also led members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to receive the Asantehene.