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Sun, 22 Mar 2026 Crime & Punishment

A/R: Police kill armed robbery suspect in Ejura operation

  Sun, 22 Mar 2026
A/R: Police kill armed robbery suspect in Ejura operation

A suspected armed robber has been shot dead following a targeted police operation in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The operation, carried out by the Police Intelligence Directorate on March 18, 2026, was aimed at apprehending members of a robbery gang believed to be behind a series of attacks terrorising residents and commuters in the area.

According to police sources, the exercise was based on intelligence gathered on the activities of the group, which has been linked to multiple robbery incidents along key routes in the region.

One of the suspects, identified as Amadu, also known as “Manu,” sustained gunshot wounds during the operation. He was later pronounced dead.

Police say the deceased suspect has been connected to a robbery attack that occurred on March 14, 2026, along the Atebubu–Ejura highway. During that incident, armed assailants reportedly fired into a moving vehicle, injuring a passenger.

Items retrieved from the suspect include a single-barreled gun, five live cartridges, a Tecno Pop 10 mobile phone, and a cash amount of GH¢200.

The Police Intelligence Directorate has since intensified efforts to track down and arrest other members of the gang.

Authorities have assured residents of Ejura and surrounding communities of their commitment to restoring safety and maintaining law and order in the area.

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