24 arrested, weapons seized in joint security operation at Sampa

A joint security operation involving the Bono Regional Police Command, the 3rd Infantry Battalion (3BN) of the Ghana Armed Forces, and the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) has led to the arrest of 24 suspects and the retrieval of a large cache of weapons in Sampa Township in the region.

The early morning operation, carried out on March 21, 2026, forms part of intensified efforts by the region’s security apparatus to clamp down on the proliferation of illegal weapons and criminal activity.

According to officials, the intelligence-led exercise targeted suspected criminal elements within the township and surrounding areas. The operation resulted in the seizure of eight assorted weapons, including five pump-action guns, one Baikal gun, and two locally manufactured firearms.

Security personnel also retrieved a significant quantity of ammunition, including 790 rounds of AAA and BB cartridges, along with an AK-47 round. Other items confiscated during the raid include 21 machetes, six knives, four bayonets, five clubs, and a range of military-style gear such as body armour, black and desert boots, and foreign military jackets.

Additional exhibits recovered include eight motorbikes, multiple mobile phones—both smartphones and keypad devices—tools such as pliers and a chisel, a torchlight, a rickshaw, and a quantity of talismans. An official stamp bearing the inscription “Nana Samgba Gyafla II President Sampa Traditional Council” was also among the items seized.

The suspects, whose ages range from 13 to 78, are currently in police custody assisting with investigations. Authorities disclosed that two of the suspects were specifically arrested for breaching curfew regulations in the area.

Police say preparations are underway to process the suspects for court as investigations continue into their alleged involvement in criminal activities.

The Bono Regional Police Command has called on members of the public to support ongoing security efforts by volunteering credible information that could lead to the arrest of individuals in possession of illegal weapons.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of residents across the region.