COPEC backs Minority’s calls to abolish GH¢1 fuel levy amid mideast crisis

The Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, Duncan Amoah, has endorsed calls by the Minority in Parliament to scrap the GH₵1 levy on petroleum products, describing the concerns as legitimate.

He, however, cautioned that while the demand to remove the levy is justified, it must be approached within a broader and more sustainable framework to address deeper challenges in Ghana’s petroleum sector.

“You may not like a minority, you may disagree with them but the call that they have added their voices to is genuine,” he said.

Mr Amoah explained that although reducing or eliminating fuel taxes may offer short term relief, it would not resolve the structural issues affecting fuel pricing and the wider economy.

“The only difference I would have to that call at this point would be the way forward… If we just go flat, let's rationalise the taxes or justify or take them off, it is feasible, it is doable but over the long stretch we will still not be able to get what Ghanaians aspire or ask for,” he added.

The Minority has been urging government to abolish the GH₵1 levy, arguing that it has become an added burden on consumers, particularly at a time when global oil prices remain volatile due to geopolitical tensions.

They also contend that with progress made in addressing energy sector debts and stabilising key financial obligations, the basis for maintaining the levy is no longer convincing.

Despite these arguments, fuel prices in Ghana continue to remain high, with petrol and diesel selling at elevated levels in recent pricing windows, largely due to taxes and levies embedded in the pricing structure.

COPEC is therefore advocating a comprehensive policy response that balances immediate consumer relief with long term reforms to ensure stability and sustainability in the petroleum sector.