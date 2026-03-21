It is highly unnecessary for everybody to do SIM re-registration — Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has criticised the proposed nationwide SIM re-registration exercise, describing it as unwarranted and lacking proper justification.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, March 21, he questioned the transparency surrounding the initiative being led by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam Nartey George.

Mr Cudjoe revealed that IMANI Africa had filed a Right to Information request seeking details on the scope and necessity of the exercise, but said the ministry failed to respond.

He argued that without clear data on the extent of discrepancies in the current SIM registration system, a nationwide re-registration cannot be justified.

According to him, compelling all Ghanaians to repeat the process is both inefficient and unnecessarily burdensome.

“We asked them what is the amount of data variation, he hasn’t been able to tell us. That was what we were trying to elicit from the RTI. We don’t know the gap that exist, so it looks as if my good friends at NIA are just clients and they are just nodding their heads and doing stuff because Sam George says so.

“Because we don’t know the extent of the gap, they are saying that then we should all do it again. I think it is highly unnecessary for everybody to get to do it. That is not a good approach to handling such a policy,” he said.