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SIM re-registration to cost GHS5 each to be paid by telcos, not Ghanaians – Lamtiig Apanga

  Sat, 21 Mar 2026
Social News Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Lamtiig A. Apanga
SAT, 21 MAR 2026
Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Lamtiig A. Apanga

The Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Lamtiig A. Apanga, has downplayed concerns that the planned SIM card re-registration exercise will impose additional costs on the public.

His remarks follow growing anxiety over the financial implications of the exercise, especially in light of the previous nationwide SIM registration.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, March 21, Mr Apanga explained that although the process carries a cost, it will not be paid directly by consumers.

“I am told, and I've read from the website, that it is five cedis per registration of a SIM card. That is the cost of the registration exercise.

"This cost is not being borne by individuals. I'm told the telcos are absorbing the cost, and so eventually, it won't come at any cost to us,” he said.

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