Free Mental Health App launched to expand youth access to mental health support

A new mobile application designed to provide young people with easy access to mental health support has been launched in Ho, as developers respond to rising psychological challenges among the youth.

The application, known as Fafa, was developed by Node Eight and officially unveiled on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, during a Young and Safe Learning Forum in the Volta Regional capital.

Introducing the app, Executive Director of Node Eight, Brian Dzansi Dzidefo, said it forms part of the Young and Safe Project, implemented by a consortium including the Ho Municipal Assembly, LoveAid Foundation, the Ghana Education Service Ho Municipal Directorate, and Node Eight under the Healthy Cities for Adolescent II programme funded by Fondation Botnar.

He explained that the name Fafa, which means peace in the Ewe language, reflects the app’s core objective of promoting mental wellbeing among young people.

“Fafa means peace in Ewe, and that’s what we are wishing for all young people, to have peace of mind,” he said.

Mr Dzidefo noted that the platform was created to provide a safe, confidential, and user-friendly digital space where young people can seek help without fear of stigma.

He outlined three main features of the app. The first allows users to share their thoughts anonymously, enabling them to express themselves freely without revealing their identity.

“It is a space where they can easily share anonymously anything that’s on their minds as a way of therapy, so they will feel free without keeping those things in their minds,” he explained.

The second feature provides access to a wide range of mental health resources, including videos, tests, podcasts, blogs, and other curated content designed to guide users through their mental health journey. He noted that these materials are based on insights gathered from years of engagement with young people under the project.

The third feature allows users to connect directly with professional counsellors through the platform, where they can book sessions and receive guidance at no cost.

“They can book counsellors for free and talk to them to help deal with their issues,” he added.

Product Manager at Node Eight, Xorse Senanu, said the app was developed following a series of experiments that revealed significant gaps in mental health support systems for young people.

He explained that although mental health challenges are increasing, many young people are reluctant to seek help through traditional channels such as schools, hospitals, and religious institutions due to concerns about confidentiality and stigma.

To validate this, the team conducted a 24-hour anonymous engagement with counsellors.

“Within that period, we had over 50 people signing up, and 95 per cent of the people we engaged mentioned that they have issues,” he said.

He added that 98 per cent of participants reported feeling safe during the sessions because they were not required to disclose their identities.

“All this was done anonymously. We did not reveal anybody’s identity, and that gave people the confidence to speak freely,” he noted.

According to him, the findings confirmed the need for a dedicated digital platform like Fafa, leading to its development.

Beyond counselling, the app includes a resource hub offering podcasts, videos, audio playlists, and blogs tailored to the needs of young users seeking information and support.

Mr Senanu emphasised that young people were actively involved throughout the development process, from initial testing to refining the final product based on their feedback.

“We created a virtual group where young people tested what we were building, and we improved it based on their feedback before launching,” he said.

The app is currently available on the Google Play Store, with plans underway to expand access to iOS users. While services are free for now, developers indicated that some features, particularly counselling sessions, may attract fees in the future to ensure sustainability.

“For now, we are making it free for everybody, but at some point, people may have to pay to book sessions because counsellors need to be compensated,” he explained.

A mental health nurse at the Ho Municipal Hospital, Joseph Gyedu, said cases of conditions such as depression, schizophrenia, and substance abuse are increasingly being recorded among young people in the municipality, making it critical to expand access to support services.

He noted that the anonymity offered by the app could encourage more young people to seek help without fear.

“It will allow the youth to air their views and take away fear because you come on the app as an anonymous person,” he said.

However, he cautioned that the platform must be properly monitored to prevent misuse, including the spread of false or misleading information.

“We want people who genuinely need help to use the platform so that we can support them effectively,” he stressed.

He also called for increased public education and investment in mental health, urging stakeholders, including the media, to intensify awareness efforts.

Developers of the Fafa app have encouraged young people to take advantage of the platform and share it with others who may benefit, expressing confidence that it will play a key role in improving mental health outcomes and promoting emotional wellbeing among the youth.