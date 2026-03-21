Eid al-Fitr 2026: Adentan Chief Imam calls for moral renewal, urgent action on flooding crisis

Chief Imam of the Adentan Municipality, Sheikh Mohammed Mutawakil Abubakari

The Chief Imam of the Adentan Municipality, Sheikh Mohammed Mutawakil Abubakari, has called on residents to confront what he described as the “moral and structural failures” threatening lives and undermining development in the area.

Delivering the khutbah on Friday to mark Eid al-Fitr 1447 AH, the Imam challenged worshippers to move beyond celebration and reflect on the true impact of Ramadan on their lives.

“After thirty days of fasting, prayer, and sacrifice, what has actually changed in you?” he asked, setting the tone for a sermon that blended spiritual reflection with urgent civic responsibility.

Flooding Tragedy Sparks Strong Warning

Referencing a tragic flooding incident on May 18, 2025, in which three people including a four-year-old girl lost their lives after just hours of rainfall, Sheikh Mutawakil did not mince words. He attributed the disaster to human negligence, particularly illegal construction on waterways and blocked drainage systems.

“When you build where water must flow, you are choosing your structure over your neighbour’s safety,” he stated, warning that no act of worship could absolve such preventable harm.

He described the situation as not only a violation of civic regulations but also a failure of Islamic principles, particularly the obligation to protect human life.

Our Greatest Crisis Is Moral

While acknowledging economic hardship and unemployment, the Imam insisted that Ghana’s most pressing challenge is moral decay.

“Our greatest crisis is not economic. It is moral,” he declared, pointing to corruption, bribery, exam malpractice, and abuse of authority as symptoms of a deeper societal problem.

Quoting from the Qur’an, he stressed that meaningful national transformation must begin with individual change, urging leaders, traders, parents, and public officials to uphold integrity and accountability.

Message to Youth and Leaders

Addressing young people in communities across Adentan, the Imam acknowledged their frustrations, unemployment, limited opportunities, and social pressures but encouraged them to resist negative influences and channel their energy into building their future.

“You are not what your circumstances have made you. You are what Allah created you to be,” he affirmed.

He also issued a stern reminder to leaders at all levels, describing leadership as a divine trust rather than an avenue for personal gain.

“When people suffer and leaders prosper, Allah is watching and His accounting is precise,” he warned.

Three-Point Call to Action

In a practical turn, Sheikh Mutawakil outlined three immediate actions for residents:

Stop building on waterways and challenge developers who do so.

Demand accountability from the Adentan Municipal Assembly on road conditions and flood prevention measures.

Transform mosques into community hubs, offering vocational training, mentorship, and support systems for youth.

He noted that efforts were already underway, including the provision of an ambulance and hearse through philanthropic support, as well as educational assistance for underprivileged children.

A Call for Compassion Beyond Borders

The Imam also urged Muslims to remember suffering communities worldwide, reminding the congregation that Eid joy should not overshadow empathy for those affected by war, poverty, and displacement.

“An Ummah that feels no pain for its suffering members has lost something essential,” he said.

Prayers for Ghana

Sheikh Mutawakil asked for divine guidance for Ghana, calling for a future defined by honesty, integrity, and accountability.

“Let peace be more than a greeting let it be a reality,” he prayed.