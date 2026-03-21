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Chief of Staff Julius Debrah sparks national warmth with powerful Eid message

By Enock Akonnor
Social News Chief of Staff Julius Debrah sparks national warmth with powerful Eid message
SAT, 21 MAR 2026 2

In a stirring and heartfelt gesture that has captured national attention, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has ignited a wave of goodwill across Ghana with a powerful Eid Mubarak message to Muslims nationwide.

At a time when millions are marking one of Islam’s most sacred celebrations, Hon. Debrah’s message resonated deeply, blending spiritual hope with a call for renewed devotion.

His words, simple yet profound, carried a unifying force: a prayer that Allah swiftly answers the supplications of the faithful and strengthens believers in their worship.

The message, released by the Office of the Chief of Staff, has quickly gained traction, amplifying the spirit of Eid beyond mosques and homes into the heart of the national conversation.

For many, it is more than just a seasonal greeting; it is a reaffirmation of unity, faith, and shared destiny.

Eid celebrations across the country have been marked by vibrant prayers, acts of charity, and joyous gatherings.

Yet, this high-profile message has added an extra layer of significance, symbolizing recognition at the highest level of government.

As the nation basks in the festive atmosphere, Hon. Debrah’s message stands out as a rallying call for togetherness reminding all Ghanaians that beyond religious lines, the values of compassion, gratitude, and hope remain a common thread binding the nation.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

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Comments

Hunter | 3/21/2026 2:01:05 PM

So someone was paid to write this stupid story with a useless headline. For what?? Attention and political points??? Tweeaaaa

Comments2
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