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Ghana Needs A Price Control Board To Check Truants

By Amb Bernard Kofi Bonarparte
Article Ghana Needs A Price Control Board To Check Truants
SAT, 21 MAR 2026 6

In a nation where the cost of living continues to climb with unsettling speed, the call for decisive government intervention is no longer a matter of political debate it is a matter of survival for the ordinary Ghanaian.

The recent admonition by the Human Rights Commissioner to President Mahama should not be dismissed as mere rhetoric; rather, it reflects a growing public frustration over unchecked price hikes and market indiscipline.

For far too long, traders and service providers some operating with impunity have taken advantage of economic uncertainties to inflate prices arbitrarily even at a time when inflation is said to be a single digit.

While market dynamics naturally respond to supply and demand, what Ghana is witnessing today goes beyond economic adjustment; it borders on exploitation.

Essential goods become unaffordable overnight, not always due to genuine cost pressures, but often because of opportunistic profiteering.

This is where the idea of a Price Control Board becomes not only relevant but urgent. Critics may argue that price controls distort markets and discourage investment. That concern is valid in theory, but global examples show that strategic, targeted regulation can coexist with thriving economies.

Take Dubai, for instance. The emirate has long maintained a system of price monitoring and consumer protection through its Department of Economic Development, ensuring that essential commodities are not subject to arbitrary hikes. Businesses operate profitably, yet consumers are shielded from excesses.

Similarly, in India, government agencies routinely intervene to stabilize prices of essential goods such as grains and fuel, especially during periods of inflation. Even in advanced economies like France, temporary price caps have been used to protect citizens from energy price shocks.

These examples demonstrate a crucial point: price oversight, when implemented with discipline and transparency, does not kill enterprise it preserves fairness.

The Human Rights Commissioner’s intervention is therefore timely and necessary. When access to basic necessities becomes constrained due to artificial price inflation, it ceases to be merely an economic issue it becomes a human rights concern.

The right to food, healthcare, and dignified living conditions must not be undermined by unchecked market behavior.

President Mahama’s administration has an opportunity to demonstrate bold leadership. Establishing a Price Control Board would send a strong signal that the government is prepared to act in the interest of its citizens.

However, such a body must be credible insulated from political interference, guided by data, and enforced without fear or favor.

Equally important is public accountability. Consumers must be empowered to question unjustified price increases, while traders must understand that ethical business practices are not optional they are essential for national stability.

Ghana stands at a crossroads. It can either allow market excesses to widen inequality and deepen hardship, or adopt sensible regulatory measures that restore confidence and fairness. The Human Rights Commissioner Amb Bernard Kofi Bonarparte has sounded the alarm. The question now is whether the government will listen and act.

The time for hesitation has passed. Ghana needs a Price Control Board not as a relic of rigid economic control, but as a modern instrument of accountability to check the truants of our marketplace, just as other forward-looking economies have done with measurable success

By : Amb Bernard Kofi Bonarparte
SMM IHRC in Ghana

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Amecole | 3/21/2026 1:04:13 PM

Thank you for your thoughts. The central point of your op piece ”traders and service providers taking advantage of the population”, has been a sore point in the socio-economic ecosystem of Ghana since independence was attained. A good number of us remember that this canker pushed the late Osagyefo Dr Nkrumah then president of Ghana to introduce price controls, for which he was branded “a communist”, among other complaints directed at him. The Ghanaian trader and ser...

Comments6
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