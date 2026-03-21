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Recruitment fees for security services illegal and exploitative — Samson Lardy

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Recruitment fees for security services illegal and exploitative — Samson Lardy
SAT, 21 MAR 2026 1

Media personality Samson Lardy Anyenini has described the sale of application vouchers in security service recruitment as a state-sponsored exploitation of unemployed youth.

He made the remarks during his editorial segment, “Samson’s Take,” on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, March 21.

His comments come amid ongoing concerns about the sale of recruitment forms by agencies under the Interior Ministry, despite limited vacancies compared to the high number of applicants.

Over 500,000 applications, according to the Ministry of the Interior, have been sold despite an initial 5,000 available slots, which have now been increased to 10,000 across Police, Immigration, Prisons and Fire Services.

The issue has long been criticised by policy analysts and civil society groups, who argue that the practice places an unfair financial burden on job-seeking youth.

“This is not a recruitment exercise. It is a state-sponsored lottery where the house always wins and the players are the most vulnerable members of our society, our unemployed youth,” he said.

Lardy Anyenini argued that the practice violates multiple legal provisions, including the requirement for parliamentary approval before public institutions can impose fees.

He added that the handling of funds generated from the sale of vouchers also breaches financial regulations governing public revenue.

“There is no law in Ghana that authorizes a security agency to sell the opportunity to serve one’s country,” he stated.

The media personality further criticised the mismatch between the number of applicants and available slots, citing figures that suggest hundreds of thousands of vouchers are sold for only a few thousand positions.

Lardy Anyenini called for an immediate halt to the sale of recruitment vouchers and proposed a shift to a free and controlled application system.

He suggested that any necessary costs be deducted from the salaries of successful applicants rather than charged upfront.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Agabi | 3/22/2026 8:56:33 PM

Students buying university forms is what then . I heard your parents bought 4 universities forms when your sixth form results were in . Get refund to your parents now .

Comments1
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