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I have never wished Luis Suárez well since 2010 World Cup — Mahama

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines I have never wished Luis Surez well since 2010 World Cup — Mahama
SAT, 21 MAR 2026 1

President John Dramani Mahama has stated he has never wished Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez well since his infamous handball incident during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The President recalled Ghana’s near-historic run at the 2010 tournament, describing it as a moment when the nation stood united in hope.

Ghana came close to becoming the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

However, that dream was cut short in a dramatic quarter-final clash against Uruguay.

In the final minutes of extra time, Suárez handled the ball on the goal line to deny Ghana a clear winner, leading to a penalty that was ultimately missed.

Reflecting on the moment during a Fundraising event for the Black Stars on Friday, March 20, President Mahama said the incident remains painful.

“I still remember 2010 vividly… the nation standing still united in hope as we came within a whisper of gaining world glory,” he said.

He added, “I still don’t like Luis Suárez since that incident, and I’ve never wished him well since he did what he did.”

Ghana’s 2010 campaign remains one of its most memorable performances on the global stage.

Led by coach Milovan Rajevac, the Black Stars ended second in a group that included Serbia, Australia, and Germany before defeating the United States in the round of 16.

The quarter-final match against Uruguay ended 1-1 after extra time.

Ghana was awarded a last-minute penalty following Suárez’s handball, but Asamoah Gyan struck the crossbar. Uruguay went on to win the game on penalties.

President Mahama noted that despite the heartbreak, Ghanaians have remained loyal to the national team.

He pointed to subsequent tournaments, including the disappointment of the 2014 FIFA World Cup and lessons from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as well as Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

“My Ghanaians have remained faithful to our stars,” he said.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 3/21/2026 5:20:01 PM

That incident shouldn't have been a penalty but rather it was clean GOAL. Their coach said it was the most embarrassing in the football history

Comments1
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