Production is required to transform Ghana’s economy — Senyo Hosi

Convener of the OneGhana Movement, Senyo Hosi, has asserted that Ghana must prioritise production to achieve real economic transformation.

His comments follow ongoing discussions about the country’s economic recovery at a time when the National Democratic Congress government touts gains in stabilising inflation, the currency and broader macroeconomic indicators.

Mr Hosi said even though the current administration has made commendable progress in restoring stability, that alone is not enough to transform the economy.

He stressed that the focus must now shift from stabilisation to building a productive and diversified economic base.

He noted that the current gains only provide a foundation and noted that Ghana lacks the key elements of a resilient economy, particularly in terms of diversification and private sector strength.

“We are not seeing strong communication on production, diversification, production investment driven more by the private sector… it is time for us to start building the house, and I’m not hearing the pathway to building the house,” he stated.

Mr Hosi further emphasised that production-led growth remains the most viable path to long-term transformation.

He called for clear fiscal policies and stronger support for private sector investment to drive industrialisation and reduce dependence on a narrow export base.