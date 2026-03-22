NGO hands over Modern Toilet Facility to Bolga-Serigu Community

Weaving Hope Together, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in the United States in collaboration with the Paku Enterprise, has handed over a state-of-the-art male and female toilet facility to the Bolga-Serigu community in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region.

Paku Enterprise exports woven baskets from the Upper East Region to the international markets such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom among others.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the Bolga-Sirugu community, the founder of the NGO, Mr. Steven Karowe, explained that the facility is aimed at improving public health and hygiene.

He added that the intervention is part of the NGO and its partner’s broader programs, which include the annual payment of members and their families for the enrolment into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and providing educational materials to schoolchildren in communities in which they operate.

Ms. Eleanor Anabire, the Executive Director of “Weaving Hope Together” on behalf of the group, explained that these initiatives are making a real difference in the lives of over 10, 000 women including their family members across communities in the Region.

“Over 10,000 of our members, including the communities in which we operate, now benefit from NHIS, and school donations such as educational materials to support our children’s learning,” she said.

She stated that the new toilet facility addresses goal six of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which emphasises on clean water and sanitation, reducing open defecation and sanitation-related illnesses such as typhoid.

“As women, we felt embarrassed and uncomfortable defecating openly. This facility restores our dignity and improves health outcomes. Access to health insurance through NHIS also helps improve upon good health and well-being which also falls under the goal three of the SDGs”.

Cross section of the beneficiaries in front of the newly built toilet facility

A Public Health Nurse working in the community, Ms Janet Azupaka, noted that the area had long struggled with typhoid and other sanitation-related illnesses, largely due to the lack of proper toilet facilities and expressed hope that the new facility would curb open defecation and improve the health status of the overall community.

The Chief of Bolga-Serigu, Naba Thomas Aluman Apasinaba, the second, commended the NGO and its partners for their continuous support, emphasizing that initiatives such as the NHIS enrolment and the annual donations of educational materials to basic schools in the areas have made a meaningful impact on education and community welfare.

On his part, the Executive Director of Paku Enterprise, Mr. Paul Akurugu, stated that the basket-weaving industry is the main source of income for these women groups and intimated that the weaving industry contributes to addressing poverty, gender equality, decent work and economic growth which also fall in line with the SDGs

Through these integrated interventions in sanitation, health, education, and economic empowerment, Weaving Hope Together and its partner, Paku Enterprise, demonstrate how targeted NGO programs can directly advance multiple SDGs, lifting communities out of poverty while promoting health, education, gender equality, and sustainable livelihoods.