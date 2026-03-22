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Govt won’t use public funds to fly fans to 2026 World Cup – Mahama

  Sun, 22 Mar 2026
Headlines Govt won’t use public funds to fly fans to 2026 World Cup – Mahama
SUN, 22 MAR 2026 3

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that government will not sponsor the travel of supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing the high cost involved.

Speaking at the Ghana World Cup fundraising campaign on Friday, March 20, 2026, the President said the decision is in line with recommendations in the Dzamefe Report, which cautions against the use of public funds for such purposes.

“In consonance with the Dzamefe Report, the government has no plans to allocate public funds to fly supporters to the World Cup,” he said.

President Mahama explained that even supporting a small number of fans would place a significant financial burden on the state. He noted that flying and accommodating just 200 supporters could cost close to $2 million.

“The logistical support of flying and accommodating even just 200 supporters is staggering,” he added.

He emphasised that while the presence of Ghanaian fans at the tournament is important, the government must prioritise the prudent use of public resources.

“We all want to see our fans in the stands, but we must be responsible in how we use public resources,” he added, stressing the need to channel funds into critical areas such as job creation.

The decision means that supporters who wish to travel to the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico will have to rely on private funding, sponsorships, or other fundraising efforts.

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Comments

Kojo Kankam | 3/22/2026 11:36:31 PM

Well done Mr President Advance governments don't sponsor citizens for such events Thanks for protecting the public purse

Comments3
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