UN Women reaffirms support for women and girls in war-ravaged countries

Ms Sima Bahous, United Nations (UN) Women Executive Director, who also doubles as the UN Under-Secretary-General, has reaffirmed her commitment and support for women and girls in war-ravaged countries across the world.

“They pay the highest price, from Afghanistan to Gaza, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Myanmar, Ukraine, South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia, and, as we speak now, across the Middle East.

“The long list is ever-growing. We hope that they will all soon find justice and peace. A return to the rule of law and respect for the UN Charter,” Under-Secretary-General Ms Bahous stated during the closing session of the two-week-long 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) in New York, UN Headquarters.

“This CSW70 has once again shown us that the headwinds against gender equality and women’s rights are strong, but it has also reminded us that our shared resolve to advance women’s rights is stronger. And together we will continue to face those headwinds,” a UN Women statement made available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA CONSULT) stated.

The UN Women Executive Director used the occasion to commend Ambassador Maritza Chan Valverde, Chair, and all the Vice-Chairs: Ms Andreea Mocanu of Romania and Ms Samah Dbouk of Lebanon, and special thanks to Vice-Chairs Mr Noah Oehri of Liechtenstein and Ms Flavia Umulisa of Rwanda for facilitating the Agreed Conclusions.

“I know their efforts are appreciated by every one of you. My thanks also to the UN Women team, who work tirelessly, every day, here in New York and around the world to advance gender equality and the rights and empowerment of all women and girls,” she said.

The UN Under-Secretary-General also recognises sister entities across the United Nations system for their active engagement throughout this session and always on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“This is our collective effort also in the context of UN80, as we work towards a stronger, coherent, and well-funded gender equality architecture at the heart of the UN system.

“On the opening day of this commission, you voted to adopt, by a majority, historic agreed conclusions. In doing so, your Agreed Conclusions placed women’s and girls’ access to justice firmly at the centre of the global gender equality agenda, recognising that discriminatory laws and structural barriers—including harmful social norms—continue to fail women and girls and the full realisation of their rights,” she stated.

Ms Bahous urged governments to review discriminatory laws—from child marriage to family and property rights—and to strengthen measures to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls, both online and offline.

“Through CSW70 you emphasised the need for accountability for perpetrators, timely and trauma-informed access to justice, and support services for survivors.

“You have recognised the necessity of adequate financing and coordinated justice governance, including ensuring universal access to legal aid.

“You delivered breakthrough language. For the first time, community justice workers and paralegals are specifically recognised as important actors who can expand women’s and girls’ access to justice.

“And women in detention and imprisonment are explicitly acknowledged, along with the gendered pathways that lead to their incarceration.

“You have advanced gender-responsive transitional and international justice mechanisms and highlighted the potential of administrative reparations to deliver timely remedies to women and girls surviving conflict and crisis.”

The UN Women Executive Director added that the CSW70 conclusions champion a whole-of-society approach, recognising civil society—especially feminist groups—as indispensable partners.

“Together, you have taken a vital step toward justice that is truly for all women and girls. UN Women looks forward to working with all of you to implement the Agreed Conclusions.

“CSW70 marks the first session held since the adoption of ECOSOC resolution (2026/2) on the revitalisation of this Commission. Delivering on revitalisation, CSW70 reduced the text of the Agreed Conclusions to ten pages, making them more focused.

“It also had three new additions to enrich the discussion: a multi-stakeholder hearing; a high-level meeting on violence against women and girls that brought together over 80 ministers; and a dedicated ministerial roundtable focused on the rights and empowerment of older women.

“The 2026 CSW had 190 Member States represented, amongst them two Heads of State or Government and one Vice President, five Deputy Prime Ministers, and 75 Ministers.

“We also had the participation of over 4,600 non-governmental organisation representatives and a total of 255 side events, organised by member states, civil society, and the United Nations family.

“In all spaces, civil society activists and leaders, young and old, made recommendations and called for bold measures to bring justice closer to the lives of all women and girls.”