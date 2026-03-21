Women and girls: Your right to justice matters – UN Women's Executive Director

Ms Sima Bahous, United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General and UN Women Executive Director, has asserted that women's and girls' right to justice matters and discriminatory laws and practices have no place in legal systems, policies or institutions.

Speaking at the closing session of the two-week-long 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) in New York, UN Headquarters, the UN Women Executive Director stressed that without women’s equal, meaningful participation, without their equal access to justice, to economic opportunity, to a life free from violence, and without their leadership in governments, in the private sector, and in peace negotiations—our nations will not progress.

“This CSW70 has once again shown us that the headwinds against gender equality and women’s rights are strong, but it has also reminded us that our shared resolve to advance women’s rights is stronger. And together we will continue to face those headwinds,” a UN Women statement made available to the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA CONSULT) stated.

The UN Under-Secretary-General noted that UN Women’s unwavering commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, and to our crucial triple mandate, will remain the unshakeable ground on which we stand.

“We will continue to deliver on the promises of the Beijing Declaration to advance gender equality and the rights and empowerment of all women and girls, in all their diversity, leaving no one behind.

“We will pursue access to justice for all women and girls. And we look forward to working with all of you to this end,” Ms Bahous stressed.

She noted, “We also look forward to the seventy-first session of the Commission (CSW71) next year. The Commission’s priority theme will assess gender equality and women’s and girls’ human rights across the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“With 2030 approaching, no goal 5 indicators have been fully met. CSW71 will review progress on the SDGs, identify required actions and accelerators to sustain momentum, and advance the Beijing Platform for Action.”

She noted that this year sees you electing a new Secretary-General—perhaps the most consequential action in the history of these United Nations.

“I know all of us at UN Women, and I am sure many of you in this room would be proud to open the Commission next year alongside a Madam Secretary-General.

“As we leave this room, let us carry forward the voices, the evidence, and the urgency that shaped this session. The world is watching. Women and girls are counting on all of us. And together, we must—and we will—deliver.

“Reaffirming this very simple truth, pushing it forward through agreed conclusions, is the purpose of this commission—and you rose to the challenge.”

On the CSW70 session, she said the past two weeks have witnessed yet again the energy, the determination, and the passion of all of you, delegates and civil society, who bring the Commission to life.

“You have done this, in the face of many challenges, because of our shared belief in one fundamental truth: gender equality and women’s rights are the foundation on which our peace, security, economic prosperity and sustainable development ambitions rely,” she said.

"This CSW70 bureau served as an inspiration, showing leadership in action during a critical time for the commission. Together, you led the first session of the revitalised CSW.

"I thank you, member states, for your continued support of UN Women, as we support you and work with you to implement your national priorities and gender equality ambitions.

"UN Women’s impact is measured in lives lived, in lives changed, in laws that are protective, economies that are inclusive, and peace processes shaped by women’s leadership. From development to conflict settings, we see progress where women and girls are no longer left behind but leading the way forward.

"The UN Women Executive Director added that the CSW70 conclusions champion a whole-of-society approach, recognising civil society—especially feminist groups—as indispensable partners.

“Together, you have taken a vital step toward justice that is truly for all women and girls. UN Women looks forward to working with all of you to implement the Agreed Conclusions.

“CSW70 marks the first session held since the adoption of ECOSOC resolution (2026/2) on the revitalisation of this Commission. Delivering on revitalisation, CSW70 reduced the text of the Agreed Conclusions to ten pages, making them more focused.

“It also had three new additions to enrich the discussion: a multi-stakeholder hearing; a high-level meeting on violence against women and girls that brought together over 80 ministers; and a dedicated ministerial roundtable focused on the rights and empowerment of older women.

“The 2026 CSW had 190 Member States represented, amongst them two Heads of State or Government and one Vice President, five Deputy Prime Ministers, and 75 Ministers.

“We also had the participation of over 4,600 non-governmental organisation representatives and a total of 255 side events, organised by member states, civil society, and the United Nations family.

“In all spaces, civil society activists and leaders, young and old, made recommendations and called for bold measures to bring justice closer to the lives of all women and girls.”