View from the MAGA Psychiatric Ward - Part 2

So far, the one major journalist and CNN news anchor who has humored this writer the most is the Indian-American Muslim host of the latter network’s flagship Sunday, weekly magazine program - many of our mainstream American journalists prefer to call such programs “shows” - called “The Global Public Space,” GPS for short, namely, Fareed Zakaria. On any given good day, Mr. Zakaria would be unarguably counted among the Best and the Brightest of his kind, except that in the wake of the Trump-Netanyahu-orchestrated brutal assault on the Iranian government and its people, that, to-date, has criminally cost the lives of at least some 200 young girls at a school in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Not surprisingly, though, both Washington and Tel-Aviv have vehemently and insistently claimed this wanton act of utmost depravity ot the most heinous and horrific degree to have been an “obviously unintended mistake,” which implicitly ought to be interpreted to mean that the personnel of both the Israeli Air Force and its United States “Senior Partner” are unimpeachable first-rate professionals and nonesuch seasoned warriors who are not the least bit in the cowardly habit of targeting and callously aiming their lethal payloads on the pates of defenseless or unarmed con-combatant civilians.

But, of course, what makes the brutal massacre of the Tehran schoolgirls inexcusably and unpardonably disturbing is the brazen and insistent demands by the leadership of the United States’ Defense Department, in particular the so-called Trump redesignated SEcretary-of-War, Mr. Pete Hegseth, even well and long after it had been critically and incontrovertibly established by many of America’s own veteran military generals and munitions experts and security analysts that the make of the humongous and the lethal payloads discharged onto the architectural edifice of the aforementioned Tehran schoolgirls, namely, the Tomahawk Missiles, is widely recognized globally as the sole and the exclusive manufacture of the United States of America; and that any other country on right here on Planet Earth that has possession of these Tomahawk Missiles unarguably must have been afforded or acquired the same, did so or came by the same via the Americans and absolutely from no one or nowhere else.

Interestingly, though, even well after the make and the identity of the Tomahawk Missiles that criminally and catastrophically slaughtered the Tehran schoolgirls had been forensically and incontrovertibly established to be such, Mr. Hegseth - the latter Germanic and Nordic-sounding name is known to have something to do with rural farmland culture of mode of existence - who achieved the rank of a Major in the United States’ National Guard and once served in Afghanistan and at Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay Naval Base and elsewhere, one supposes, as an Infantry Officer and, reportedly earned a Bronze Star, continued to adamantly hedge and gratuitously insist that the make and the kind of the decidedly prohibitive payloads discharged onto the Tehran girls’ school building, or buildings, was still “indefinitely” undetermined and under what deliberately and roguishly appeared to be a wild-goose-chase-like investigation.

Now, this is the kind of morally reprobate and pathologically reprehensible characters who are presently in charge of the United States’ Defense Department or the Pentagon, now pompously redesignated as the United States’ Department of War. Now, such belligerent and capricious redesignation of the United States’ Department of Defense as the Department of War is “comically pompous” because the grandstanding belligerence and all, this is the one US Defense Department whose “DEI”-eviscerated topmost leadership has also proven itself to be unspeakably and historically grossly incompetent, if also primarily because pontifical grandstanding bluster and all, so far, the Trump-chaperoned and the Hegseth-skippered US military personnel dispatched by an infamous draft-dodging President Donald John Trump has shockingly and outrageously proven himself to be woefully incapable of not only summarily and expeditiously vanquishing and thoroughly extirpating and destroying the Iranian military and the latter’s arsenal, even with the full and the comprehensive and the complicit and the collaborative backing of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Even with the full-panoply of the catastrophic backing of the Israeli Air Defense Force (IADF), to be categorical or more specific, President Trump also well appears to be buckling or knuckling under, as it were, and clearly on the verge of “surrender,” less than a week after the Mar-a-Largo Feudal Chieftain demanded the unconditional surrender by Ayatollah Majtaba Khamenei and the governing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Barely 24 Hours ago, as of this writing, President Trump issued what unmistakably appeared to be an S-O-S message to nearly all of Asia’s global superpowers, including India, China and Russia, earnestly demanding that the foregoing nations and their allies promptly and immediately refrain from offering any military assistant to Iran.

It goes without saying that any critical thinker and keen observer of events emanating from the gangster-like blitzkrieg by Israel and the United States against the Islamic State of Iran, in particular the desperate and the obviously jittery demand by President Trump for Tehran to unconditionally surrender, unarguably reeks of virtual, if not effective and total surrender on the part of Washington, because it is almost as if Messrs. Trump and Netanyahu diffidently believe that about the only means by which these two self-appointed “Supervisors of Nuclear Technology Acquisition” could completely defeat Iran on the battlefield, is to have both hands of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei literally tied behind his back, obviously not having achieved any significant satisfaction out of the cold and cowardly calculated ambush-strafing assassination of at least 50 of the topmost leadership of the Iranian government, including the 86-year-old father of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the country’s former Supreme Leader.

Now, what makes CNN’s Fareed Zakaria’s impugnation of the intelligence and the strategic gumption or the common sense of the Iranian government reek of “Funny Money” or what may be so aptly described, is the downright farcical notion that, somehow, Tehran ought to have sat mum and idly by while the leaderships of the neighboring Gulf States permitted the MAGA rogues and their gung-ho Zionist and Racial Supremacists, Ethnic and Religious Chauvinist Allies used cheaply rented military bases in countries and kingdoms like Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to pulverize them to smithereens. But, of course, those of us among the most studious viewers of Fareed Zakaria’s GPS talk show and the avid readers of his Washington Post columns are well aware of the equally pertinent, if not significant, and dire need to jealously protect his fat and handsome income and livelihood, even if it also means scandalously playing an “epically furious” buffoon.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

March 16, 2026

E-mail: [email protected]