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Sat, 21 Mar 2026 General News

Align party manifestos with national development plan — Dr Oduro-Antwi urges

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
Align party manifestos with national development plan — Dr Oduro-Antwi urges

Dr Dominic Oduro-Antwi, President of the Global Africa Trade Advisory Chamber, has called on political parties to align their electoral manifestos with Ghana’s national development plan to ensure policy continuity and promote sustainable growth.

Referencing Ghana’s 40-year development framework aimed at building a just, free, and prosperous society by 2057, he stressed the need for political actors to place national interest above partisan considerations.

“No matter the political party, everyone wants Ghana to develop. That means Ghana must come first,” he said.

Dr Oduro-Antwi is advocating legislation that would compel political parties to incorporate key elements of the national development plan into their policy programmes.

“If Ghana is truly the priority, then governments must follow the national development plan instead of pursuing their own interests,” he told Modern Ghana News in an interview over the weekend.

He expressed concern that successive administrations often abandon projects initiated by their predecessors in favour of new programmes aligned with their party agendas, a trend he described as detrimental to national progress.

“Sadly, the lack of alignment with the long term national development framework remains a challenge…the inconsistent policy direction across administrations continues to be the bane of accelerated national progress,” he said.

He maintained that enforcing alignment through legislation would ensure continuity, reduce waste, and guarantee the completion of ongoing projects.

According to him, such a framework would also promote policy consistency, create a stable environment for investment, and provide a benchmark for accountability by civil society organisations, governance institutions, and anti corruption advocates.

Dr Oduro-Antwi emphasised that a national development plan serves as a strategic roadmap by providing clear direction, guiding resource allocation, enhancing coordination among stakeholders, and enabling effective monitoring and evaluation.

He reiterated the need for discipline in governance, insisting that embedding the national development plan into party manifestos would help ensure that viable projects are sustained rather than abandoned.

“If Ghana is truly the priority, then governments must follow the national development plan instead of pursuing their own political party interests, which sometimes do not align with the country's development priorities,” he said.

He added that beyond policy alignment, there must be a broader national mindset shift that encourages collective responsibility among citizens, government, and the private sector to drive implementation.

“We need discipline as a nation,” he stressed, noting that such an approach would position Ghana to achieve its long term development vision by 2057.

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