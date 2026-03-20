MTN Ghana’s expanding role in driving economic growth and digital inclusion

Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Ghana

For many Ghanaians, MTN Ghana is simply the network behind phone signals or the alert of a mobile money notification.

Beneath that everyday experience, however, is a broader story of national impact, as the company positions itself as a key contributor to Ghana’s economic resilience.

Beyond connecting millions, MTN Ghana continues to play a significant role in national development through investments in critical sectors such as education and healthcare, supporting infrastructure that improves livelihoods across communities.

The company’s contribution to public finances has also been substantial. In 2025, MTN Ghana reported a record GHS10.5 billion in direct and indirect taxes paid to the state, representing a 22.6 percent increase compared to 2024, despite economic pressures including inflation and currency challenges.

In 2024, the company maintained its position as the country’s largest corporate taxpayer, contributing GHS8.6 billion in taxes, alongside an additional GHS0.5 billion in fees, levies and statutory payments to government agencies.

MTN Ghana’s impact extends beyond tax contributions. Continued investment in network expansion and digital services has supported job creation, innovation and improved access to digital tools across both urban and rural areas. In 2025, the company invested about GHS6.4 billion in capital expenditure to enhance network quality and nationwide coverage.

A major driver of financial inclusion has been its Mobile Money platform. Over the past 17 years, MoMo has transformed access to financial services, particularly for underserved populations, reducing barriers linked to distance, cost and infrastructure.

Today, the platform serves more than 19 million active users, enabling services such as money transfers, bill payments, savings and micro financial solutions. This growth reflects steady progress toward a more cash lite economy.

The MoMo ecosystem has also become a major source of employment. As of late 2025, it had registered over 923,000 agents, with about 423,000 active daily. For many young people in rural and peri urban areas, operating as a MoMo agent represents an entry point into the formal economy. Overall, MTN Ghana remains one of the largest private sector employers in the country, both directly and indirectly.

The strategic importance of Ghana to the wider MTN Group was underscored by a visit from its President and CEO, Ralph Mupita, in early 2025. During the visit, he announced plans to invest $1.1 billion into the Ghanaian economy over the next three years, marking a significant increase compared to previous investment cycles.

The investment will focus on infrastructure and emerging technologies, including plans to construct 500 new network sites in 2026 to eliminate coverage gaps and improve service quality, particularly in peri urban areas.

Through the MTN Ghana Foundation, the company has also invested over GHS100 million in about 178 projects nationwide, spanning education, health and economic empowerment.

One of its flagship education initiatives, the Bright Scholarship programme, awarded 500 scholarships in 2025 to students and teachers across all 16 regions. Many beneficiaries, particularly from public tertiary institutions, have been supported to complete their studies in fields such as medicine, engineering and ICT.

In healthcare, the Foundation’s Save a Life blood donation campaign has collected more than 46,000 units of blood for the National Blood Service and hospitals nationwide as of 2026. Infrastructure projects have included a 60-bed maternity and neonatal centre at the Keta Municipal Hospital in 2024, a STEM robotics laboratory at Mamfe Girls Senior High School, and an ICT block at Yilo Krobo Senior High School, completed in 2025. On March 5, 2026, the Foundation is set to hand over an Accident and Emergency block at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The Foundation has also supported small businesses through its Enterprise Support Programme, providing financial and technical assistance to 450 MSMEs in 2025. In addition, it partnered with the University of Ghana to establish a Vegetable Hub of Excellence under the School of Agriculture, aimed at promoting technology-driven farming and equipping young people with practical skills.

As MTN Ghana marks its 30th anniversary in 2026, the company is charting a new course, evolving into a broader connectivity, fintech and platform-driven business within the digital economy. By expanding infrastructure, scaling digital platforms and deepening financial technology solutions, it is moving beyond traditional telecommunications.

This transformation is expected to unlock new opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship and financial inclusion, while strengthening socio-economic development across Ghana and the wider African region.