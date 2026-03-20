Chief Imam praises President Mahama’s leadership, offers prayers for success

Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, has commended President John Dramani Mahama for his leadership and fulfillment of commitments to the Ghanaian people.

Speaking during the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Black Star Square, the Chief Imam offered prayers for the President’s continued strength, wisdom, and success in leading the nation.

The religious leader also called on all government appointees to support President Mahama in advancing policies aimed at improving the lives of citizens. He emphasized that effective leadership requires collaboration between government officials and the wider community, urging leaders to prioritize the welfare of the people in all their actions.

In his message, the Chief Imam highlighted the importance of upholding the values of compassion, tolerance, and unity—principles that were central to the observance of Ramadan. He encouraged Ghanaians to carry these values into their daily lives, promoting peace and cohesion across the nation.

Concluding his address, the National Chief Imam prayed for the continued prosperity, stability, and harmony of Ghana, reiterating his commitment to guiding the nation’s Muslim community in fostering spiritual growth and social responsibility.